La Vuelta Femenina: Paula Blasi seizes overall victory with final day turnaround on Alto de L'Angliru as Petra Stiasny solos to stage win

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Spain celebrates a home Vuelta champion as Blasi overhauls red jersey Anna van der Breggen on Queen stage

L&#039;ANGLIRU, SPAIN - MAY 09: Overall race winner Paula Blasi of Spain and UAE Team ADQ celebrates at finish line during the 12th La Vuelta Femenina 2026, Stage 7 a 132.9km stage from Pola de Laviana to L&#039;Angliru 1555m / #UCIWWT / on May 09, 2026 in Pola de Laviana, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Paula Blasi races to overall glory on the Alto de L'Angliru (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Paula Blasi (UAE Team ADQ) took second place on the mythical climb of the Alto de L'Angliru to win the general classification on the final day of La Vuelta Femenina as Petra Stiasny (Human Powered Health) soloed home to win stage 7.

Juliette Berthet (FDJ United-Suez) outsprinted Marion Bunel (Visma-Lease a Bike) for third place, 43 seconds down. Overnight GC leader Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) struggled on the climb and finished 59 seconds behind in fifth place, losing the red jersey to Blasi on the final stage.

From the early breakaway, Liane Lippert (Movistar) lasted the longest on the lower slopes of L’Angliru, staying in the lead until 5.4km to go, well into the steepest part of the climb. Stiasny had taken the lead of the group of favourites 6.2km from the finish, and when she passed Lippert, only Berthet, Blasi, Van der Breggen, and Bunel were still on her wheel.

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“It was crazy for us today. It was full of attacks, and we’ve been racing for six days. I was not really feeling at my best, but the team did an amazing job, and I can only be grateful for them, really,” said Blasi.

Despite finished runner-up on the stage, Blasi suffered on L’Angliru.