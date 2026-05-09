La Vuelta Femenina: Paula Blasi seizes overall victory with final day turnaround on Alto de L'Angliru as Petra Stiasny solos to stage win

Paula Blasi (UAE Team ADQ) took second place on the mythical climb of the Alto de L'Angliru to win the general classification on the final day of La Vuelta Femenina as Petra Stiasny (Human Powered Health) soloed home to win stage 7.

Juliette Berthet (FDJ United-Suez) outsprinted Marion Bunel (Visma-Lease a Bike) for third place, 43 seconds down. Overnight GC leader Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) struggled on the climb and finished 59 seconds behind in fifth place, losing the red jersey to Blasi on the final stage.

From the early breakaway, Liane Lippert (Movistar) lasted the longest on the lower slopes of L’Angliru, staying in the lead until 5.4km to go, well into the steepest part of the climb. Stiasny had taken the lead of the group of favourites 6.2km from the finish, and when she passed Lippert, only Berthet, Blasi, Van der Breggen, and Bunel were still on her wheel.

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4.5km from the finish, Bunel pushed past Stiasny and got a small gap, and at the 4km mark, Van der Breggen had to let Blasi go. The Spaniard made her way back to Bunel before dropping her with 3.5km to go, but Stiasny found her second wind and started to chase back, eventually passing Blasi on a steep hairpin with just over 2km to go.

From there on, the Swiss climber only increased her advantage and took the biggest win of her career so far, while Blasi could also raise her arms on the line as the overall winner.

“It was crazy for us today. It was full of attacks, and we’ve been racing for six days. I was not really feeling at my best, but the team did an amazing job, and I can only be grateful for them, really,” said Blasi.

Despite finished runner-up on the stage, Blasi suffered on L’Angliru.