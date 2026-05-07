'Our best weapon' – Back from injury, Kaden Groves leads Alpecin-Premier Tech chase for stage wins at the Giro d'Italia

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After skipping the Classics due to injury the Australian sprinter is returning to the fray to spearhead team's stage win goals

Kaden Groves waves at the crowd during the Giro d&#039;Italia 2026 team presentation
(Image credit: Getty Images)

It hasn't exactly been a season to write home about for Kaden Groves so far, not given he had to skip the Spring Classics entirely due to the aftermath of a crash at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, but now he'll be pinning on a number again at the Giro d'Italia and planning to turn that around straight away.

"I've been at altitude with the team and I’ve arrived here in Bulgaria at a good level. I feel happy, ready to go, and we have a strong team around me," said Groves in a team statement "That confidence translates immediately into ambition.

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"We come here with one clear goal: to go for stage wins," said sports director Gianni Meersman. "And it’s no secret that Kaden is our best weapon for that. He has already won stages in all three Grand Tours and brings a lot of experience. So he’s our main card to play.”

"I think Jonathan Milan is the main favourite for both stages and the ciclamino jersey," Groves said. "He already has the experience here. But with guys like [Paul] Magnier, [Tobias Lund] Andresen, [Arnaud] De Lie and some others, including myself, it’s going to be a really strong sprint field."

"Within the sprint setup, the roles are clearly defined. Edward Planckaert will be Groves’ final lead-out rider, with Jonas Geens and Jensen Plowright playing key roles in the build-up. In the final kilometres before the sprint, Johan Price-Pejtersen and Tobias Bayer will be crucial in positioning the team”, said Meersman.

"After the Giro, normally I’ll go to the Tour. But first, we focus fully on this race.”

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani