Best bike panniers 2024: From commuting and touring to grocery getting

The best bike panniers all in one place, across all sizes and prices

How to choose

If you are carrying light loads (or your bike doesn't have pannier rack mounts) then you can easily get away with one of the best cycling backpacks. For larger loads, or even just to avoid a sweaty back, the humble bicycle pannier is a perfect and well evolved system. 

A bright red pannier mounted to a green bike against a white backgroundBest Overall

Ortlieb Back-Roller

The best do-it-all option. Sturdy, waterproof, reliable. Will stand you in good stead for getting to the office or heading off on an adventure. 

A sage green rolltop pannier mounted to a green bike against a white backgroundBest Budget

Elops Waterproof Bike Bag 900

For the price, it's hard to beat. A little thinner than the Ortlieb, but big capacity, easy setup, and an aesthetic that's more premium than many more expensive options. 

A black pannier with reflective details mounted to a green bike against a white backgroundBest For Commuting

Altura Thunderstorm City

All-round reflectivity, plus mounts for lights on both sides for maximum visibility. Not the biggest, but big enough for getting to and from work.

A black tub pannier mounted to a green bike against a white backgroundBest For Shopping

Specialized Coolcave

Just a big ol' plastic tub. Its simplicity is its strength and makes it perfect for shopping runs where you can just chuck things in. There's a net for the top, too.

A black laptop case sits on a white desktopBest For Laptops
Mous laptop sleeve

Yes, this isn't a pannier. If you want proper crash protection for your laptop then ditch the built in sleeve and just use a dedicated laptop case instead.

A brown boxy pannier mounted to a green bike against a white backgroundBest For E-Bikes

Ortlieb Pedal-Mate

The Pedal-Mate is a decent pannier in its own right but includes a pocket specifically designed to carry an e-bike battery. Perfect if you need a spare, or take yours with you.

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

