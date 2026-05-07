'I'm 29, but I almost feel old' – Egan Bernal reflects on the changing landscape of cycling as he returns to Giro d'Italia with GC hopes once again

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Colombian former Giro winner boosted for GC challenge by promising recent results

Egan Bernal smiles and waves on stage during the Giro d&#039;Italia team presentation
Bernal during Wednesday's team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images)

With a striking new beard as well as new Netcompany Ineos kit, Egan Bernal could hardly fail to stand out at in the mixed zone of the Giro d'Italia team presentation on Wednesday evening. But with his third participation in the race and eleventh Grand Tour start rapidly approaching, the Colombian was also ready to reflect on how much professional cycling has changed since he first took part in a three-week stage race way back in 2018.

Over the past decade, younger and younger riders have been both achieving more top results and are expected to do so, Bernal pointed out, something which places his own dramatically successful performances early in his career into a different context compared to when he started.

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"I've raced very little this season," – the result of a knee injury wiped out his chances of doing some week-long stage races this spring like the Volta a Catalunya – "but in my first races back, I've been up there more or less and that allows me to go on dreaming of some top results here."