Paris-Roubaix 2026 route unveiled, with changes that 'could accelerate the racing'

Maps
By published

30 cobbled sectors spread over 258.3km including a rapid run of five opening sectors

Men&#039;s Paris-Roubaix 2026 route
(Image credit: ASO)

ASO revealed the route of the 2026 men's Paris-Roubaix on Thursday February 12, with the 258.3km parcours featuring some "changes [that] could accelerate the racing".

Once again, there will be 30 sectors of pavé lying between the traditional start town of Compiègne and the famous velodrome finish in Roubaix. Full information about the cobbled sectors is yet to be released.

Following those early changes, the final 20 sectors – from the four-star Haveluy à Wallers and the five-star Trouée d'Arenberg onwards – remain unchanged.

Those sectors include other five-star stretches, including sector 11 at Mons-en-Pévèle and sector 4 at Carrefour de l'Arbre.

2025 Paris-Roubaix route detail of entrance to the Arenberg forest

The Arenberg chicanes remain the same as the 2025 layout (Image credit: ASO)
Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.