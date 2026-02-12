Paris-Roubaix 2026 route unveiled, with changes that 'could accelerate the racing'

ASO revealed the route of the 2026 men's Paris-Roubaix on Thursday February 12, with the 258.3km parcours featuring some "changes [that] could accelerate the racing".

Once again, there will be 30 sectors of pavé lying between the traditional start town of Compiègne and the famous velodrome finish in Roubaix. Full information about the cobbled sectors is yet to be released.

While much of the route has a familiar feel, there are tweaks among the early sectors with some notable changes from the 2025 route.

"By veering slightly east towards the village of Briastre, we arrive at a situation where the first four sectors follow one another in quick succession, with almost no asphalt in between, creating an unmatched density of cobbles," race director Thierry Gouvenou said of the first five cobbled sectors, which flow in quick succession between the towns of Troisvilles and Solesmes.

"Two years ago, Alpecin-Deceuninck had already begun to scatter the peloton at this stage. And at the end of this sequence, we are adding sector 26, even more rarely used and featuring an 800-metre climb."

The route announcement from ASO then adds: "All the ingredients will therefore be in place for an early pre-selection likely to trap outsiders, and above all to harden the race ahead of the decisive moments to come."

Following those early changes, the final 20 sectors – from the four-star Haveluy à Wallers and the five-star Trouée d'Arenberg onwards – remain unchanged.

Those sectors include other five-star stretches, including sector 11 at Mons-en-Pévèle and sector 4 at Carrefour de l'Arbre.

The run-in to the Arenberg also remains the same after it was tweaked for the 2025 race. The peloton will race across two chicanes before hitting the famous forested sector.

ASO will release the full star ratings for the 54.8km of 2026 Paris-Roubaix cobbled sectors following inspections closer to race day.

The 123rd edition of Paris-Roubaix will take place on Sunday, April 12.