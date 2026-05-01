Tour de Romandie: Dorian Godon denies Tadej Pogačar a hat trick with vengeful sprint on stage 3

Dorian Godon (Ineos Grenadiers) denied Tour de Romandie leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) a third stage victory, powering to a reduced bunch sprint win in Orbe.

The prologue winner started winding up his sprint early and was passed by the punchier Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe). However, once Godon got on top of his gear, he powered past the Kiwi to grab the victory.

Valentin Paret-Peintre (Soudal-Quickstep) sprinted in for third place ahead of Pogačar.

The world champion continues to lead the Tour de Romandie before the mountainous final two stages by 17 seconds over Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), with Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious) in third at 26 seconds.

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"It was extremely difficult right from the start today," Godon said.

"And of course, there was a lot of pressure when it came to the climbs here - it was really tough. But I just had to wait and make sure that nothing happened. Andrew August was brilliant to sacrifice himself to get me over that last climb. And then Laurens De Plus did an amazing turn out there to take the pressure off. And I managed to recover.

"I'm absolutely delighted for this kind of victory in this kind of quality field. I absolutely emptied myself at the finish."

How it unfolded

The 176.6 kilometre route around Orbe consisted of several circuits, with the last 65 kilometres including the category 2 ascent of the Col du Mollendruz.

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The first climb came just 7.5km into the stage, leading to numerous attacks in the opening kilometres.

Georg Steinhauser (EF Education-EasyPost) was the most active, going with several moves and winning the mountain prime at Suchi. Eventually, the German made the day's breakaway along with Sam Oomen (Lidl-Trek), Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious), Lorenzo Germani, Josh Kench and Rémy Rochas (Groupama-FDJ United) and Steff Cras (Soudal-Quickstep).

With Steinhauser the highest-placed rider at 2:20 from Pogačar, UAE Team Emirates-XRG made sure to limit the escapees' advantage to around the two minute mark.