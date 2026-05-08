Dylan Groenewegen and Kaden Groves crash as footed barriers and narrow finish cause huge, high-speed pile-up on Giro d'Italia opening stage

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Several key sprinters among riders who crashed in final kilometre in Nessebar

BURGAS, BULGARIA - MAY 08: Kaden Groves of Australia and Team Alpecin-Premier Tech injured after falling during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 1 a 147km stage from Nessebar to Burgas / #UCIWT / on May 08, 2026 in Burgas, Bulgaria. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Kaden Groves finished with a bloodied knee after crashing (Image credit: Getty Images)

A dozen riders including Dylan Groenewegen (Unibet Rose Rockets) and Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Premier Tech) crashed and the majority of the peloton were stopped by a large pile-up in the final kilometre of the opening stage of the Giro d'Italia in Nessebar, won by Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep).

The mass crash occurred with just over 600 metres to go on stage 1 in what had already been a tense sprint, with only 10 riders contesting the finish as a pile of riders blocked the road and spilled out onto the pavement.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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