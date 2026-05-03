Tour de Romandie: Tadej Pogačar stamps authority on final day with fourth stage win and solidifies overall title

Tour de Romandie 2026: Tadej Pogačar wins his fourth stage of the week in the finale in Leysin to stamp his authority and confirm the GC title

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) sealed the Tour de Romandie title in style on Sunday, winning his fourth stage on the final day of the six-day race.

The World Champion defused the inevitable attacks from second-placed Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) on the summit finish at Leysin – even itching his nose as he responded to the German’s opening salvo – before out-sprinting him in sight of the line.

Such was Pogačar’s superiority, he opened a three-second gap over Lipowitz in the short sprint for the line, with Lipowitz’s teammate Primož Roglič summoning a late charge to take third place on the stage.

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“On the climb Florian attacked first and did a really good job but luckily I could survive in his wheel. He launched pretty early in the final and it was a fight to the finish line,” Pogačar said.

The climb to Leysin – 13.9km at an average gradient of 6% – was the only major obstacle on the route, and the stage appeared to be set for a Lenny Martinez attack after his Bahrain Victorious team had worked all day and raised the pace on the final climb.

However, that fizzled out, and it was Lipowitz – 35 seconds down and the only rider within two minutes of Pogačar’s overall lead – who struck out just over 3km to the top.

Florian Lipowitz of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, in the Orange Points Jersey, checks on his rival and race leader Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates - XRG on the final climb (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pogačar responded with ease to the German’s opening two accelerations, the second sending them clear of the other GC candidates once again. Pogačar launched one small acceleration of his own, and even offered up a few turns to Lipowitz, such is his irrepressible energy.