'Switched on and ready to take a chance' – Ben O'Connor heads to 2026 Giro d'Italia on upward swing with aim to be 'thereabouts' in battle for overall podium

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"I think that opportunistic kind of moment is not so much for the first week but more a bit later in the race" O'Connor tells Cyclingnews

Team Jayco AlUla Australian rider Ben O&#039;Connor waves during the team presentation in Burgas, on May 6, 2026, two days before the departure of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2026 - Tour of Italy cycling race. The Giro d&#039;Italia 2026 will depart from Burgas in Bulgaria on May 8, 2026 and finish in Rome on May 31, 2026. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP via Getty Images)
Ben O'Connor (Jayco-AlUla) at the team presentation of the 2026 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Consistency and taking chances are not two concepts that may seem like a natural pairing, but ahead of this year's Giro d'Italia they were exactly the key words Ben O'Connor (Jayco-AlUla) was focusing on.

After all, when it comes to Grand Tour's it's taking those chances that helped push him up the ranks on the general classification standings and then his consistency afterward that helped him stay near the top, right from the 2021 Tour de France fourth place to second overall at the Vuelta a España in 2024. The question now is whether that is a formula that could take him back to the GC podium of a Grand Tour again at this year's Giro d'Italia?

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"I feel like this is the same situation – I've definitely been improving and I've done some things that definitely show in training that I'm there on paper," said O'Connor. "But its not till you get to stage seven and the Blockhaus and then afterwards that things really show and you can see if that's all true or not."

Chasing chances

The first few days of the 3,466 kilometre route aren't without their challenges but it is that Blockhaus day on stage 7 that is the first summit finish. Among the other big stages are stage 13 with 4,400m of altitude gain and a finish in Pila at 1,793 metres, stage 16 with its climb to the Carì ski resort, then stage 19 to Alleghe with five climbs delivering 5,000m of elevation gain and finally stage 20 to Piancavallo, which tackles that climb twice.