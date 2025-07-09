'No legs left, but still had heart and lungs' - Young Frenchman Kévin Vauquelin lights up Tour de France time trial on home roads, moves to third overall

'All those fans, all that support...I'm in heaven' says Arkéa-B&B Hotels rider who grew up near Caen

Arkea-B&amp;B Hotels team&#039;s French rider Kevin Vauquelin wearing the best young rider&#039;s white jersey cycles to the finish line of the 5th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 33 km individual time trial starting and finishing in Caen, northwestern France, on July 9, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)
Kevin Vauquelin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) lost the white jersey to stage 5 winner Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep), but gained several spots in the GC to rise to third overall (Image credit: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

"You're faster than Vingegaard. You're faster than Matteo Jorgenson. Go boy!" was the encouragement shouted across the Arkéa-B&B Hotels team radio and projected for the world to see on Eurosport for Kévin Vauquelin during the opening third of the 33km individual time trial on stage 5 of the Tour de France.

Clad in a white-and-black skinsuit as the best young rider in the race, the 24-year-old Frenchman finished fifth in Caen, just 49 seconds behind stage winner Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep), and 33 seconds back of second-placed Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

