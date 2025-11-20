This Black Friday Amazon deal just sent the Garmin Edge 1040 bike computer down to its best price ever

Garmin's Edge 1040 is already one of the best bike computers on the market, but with this Black Friday Garmin deal that hammers the price down to its lowest ever, there's never been a better time to buy one.

Get a $200 saving on the Garmin Edge 1040 and buy it at Amazon for $399.99.

Until it was toppled by the release of the Edge 1050 last year, the Edge 1040 was Garmin's flagship bike computer. In terms of functionality, there's not that much to choose between the two models. There's a hefty price penalty to pay if you opt for the newer version though, which currently costs around $700 – even in the best Black Friday cycling deals.

We awarded the Garmin Edge 1040 Solar 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review. Aside from the lack of solar charging, the version featured here is identical in every other way.

The current $200 discount is the biggest the Garmin Edge 1040 has ever seen. It briefly touched the same price during July and October this year, but soon went back up to its usual price of $599.99.

All the data fields on the display are customisable and you can swipe between different fields as you ride (Image credit: Rich Owen)

I've been using my Garmin Edge 1040 since its release in 2022. The large screen and seriously useful mapping have guided me around many unknown routes. I've also dived deep into the bike computer's training functions, which give Daily Workout Suggestions, while the dynamic training plans have helped me prepare for specific events.

The Edge 1040 has a host of active monitoring features that give you helpful information as you ride. ClimbPro gives you live profiles of climbs as you face them, the power and stamina guides show your current performance levels, and there are alerts to remind you when to take on fluid and nutrition – though to be honest, I find the alerts a tad annoying, so I keep them turned off.

Better still, everything is completely customisable, so you can set up your riding screens to be as simplistic or complex as you want. There are various profiles that you can use for different types of ride or terrain, but again, they can be customised. You could also set up separate profiles for racing and training.

