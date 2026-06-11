Ineos with leadership issues, Seixas and Del Toro with ground to make up – GC analysis ahead of mountain triple-header in Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

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Final three mountain stages will determine the overall winner and perhaps Tour de France fates for some

Baudin in yellow and Vauquelin in the white jersey stand on the start line talking
Who will inherit the yellow jersey from Alex Baudin on the mountain stage (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Team time trials are not everyone’s cup of tea, but the triple T on stage 3 of the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes has left this race, formerly known as the Dauphiné, poised rather nicely indeed as we head into the mountains.

After three breakaways, one sprint, and one TTT, the eight-stage race takes a big shift in focus, with three successive summit finishes to light up the battle for the yellow jersey and, atop the Plateau de Solaison on Sunday, decide it.

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Rank

Rider

Team

Time / Gap

1

Alex Baudin

EF Education-EasyPost

18:07:12

2

Kévin Vauquelin

Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team

+ 12

3

Oscar Onley

Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team

+ 12

4

Matteo Jorgenson

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

+ 15

5

Juan Ayuso

Lidl-Trek

+ 47

6

Mattias Skjelmose

Lidl-Trek

+ 47

7

Jørgen Nordhagen

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

+ 50

8

Carlos Rodriguez

Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team

+ 57

9

Léo Bisiaux

Decathlon CMA CGM Team

+ 59

10

Paul Seixas

Decathlon CMA CGM Team

+ 01:00

11

Luke Plapp

Team Jayco-AlUla

+ 01:00

12

Luke Tuckwell

Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe

+ 01:03

13

Cian Uijtdebroeks

Movistar Team

+ 01:07

14

Isaac del Toro

UAE Team Emirates-XRG

+ 01:16

15

Kevin Vermaerke

UAE Team Emirates-XRG

+ 01:20