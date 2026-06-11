Team time trials are not everyone’s cup of tea, but the triple T on stage 3 of the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes has left this race, formerly known as the Dauphiné, poised rather nicely indeed as we head into the mountains.

After three breakaways, one sprint, and one TTT, the eight-stage race takes a big shift in focus, with three successive summit finishes to light up the battle for the yellow jersey and, atop the Plateau de Solaison on Sunday, decide it.

What sets the scene so well is that the favourites for that yellow jersey have ground to make up and work to do. Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM), the 19-year-old prodigy who is in the spotlight ahead of his Tour de France debut, finds himself a minute down on the overall lead, or 48 seconds down if we take the Netcompany-Ineos duo of Kévin Vauquelin and Oscar Onley as the virtual leaders, given Alex Baudin is likely to drop away in the mountains.

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Seixas was the pre-race favourite in the eyes of many, but not far behind was the fellow young sensation Isac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), who has even more ground to make up, sitting a further 16 seconds down on Seixas.

That means the two pre-race favourites and the two most exciting climbers in the race need to get on the front foot and grab that time back off several very strong competitors. They need little invitation in normal circumstances, in all fairness, but you can put aggression and fireworks on the weekend menu.

The top 15

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rank Rider Team Time / Gap 1 Alex Baudin EF Education-EasyPost 18:07:12 2 Kévin Vauquelin Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team + 12 3 Oscar Onley Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team + 12 4 Matteo Jorgenson Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 15 5 Juan Ayuso Lidl-Trek + 47 6 Mattias Skjelmose Lidl-Trek + 47 7 Jørgen Nordhagen Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 50 8 Carlos Rodriguez Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team + 57 9 Léo Bisiaux Decathlon CMA CGM Team + 59 10 Paul Seixas Decathlon CMA CGM Team + 01:00 11 Luke Plapp Team Jayco-AlUla + 01:00 12 Luke Tuckwell Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 01:03 13 Cian Uijtdebroeks Movistar Team + 01:07 14 Isaac del Toro UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 01:16 15 Kevin Vermaerke UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 01:20

Netcompany-Ineos' options and issues

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite Baudin's presence in yellow, Netcompany-Ineos realistically sit at the top of the GC standings among overall contenders, in second and third following the team time trial. But that TTT did not go swimmingly at all, and in turn has sparked talk of tension in the camp and question marks over leadership.

Onley dropped his chain in the TTT, and the call came from the team car to wait, which seemed to frustrate Vauquelin, who later even publicly questioned the wisdom of that call. Had the team not waited, he'd almost certainly be in yellow already with an even bigger margin over his rivals. However, Onley would have been cut adrift and would be behind most of those rivals.