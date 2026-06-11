'These questions are ridiculous' – Juan Ayuso rejects any suggestion of leadership 'dilemma' at Lidl-Trek with Mattias Skjelmose

News
By published

Spaniard responds sharply to cooperation question after pair combined well in Tour Auvergne-Rhône Alpes TTT

VIZILLE, FRANCE - JUNE 07: (L-R) Juan Ayuso of Spain and Mattias Skjelmose of Denmark and Team Lidl - Trek prior to the 78th Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes 2026, Stage 1 a 146.2km stage from Vizille to Saint-Ismier / #UCIWT / on June 07, 2026 in Vizille, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Juan Ayuso (left) and Mattias Skjelmose of Lidl-Trek prior to stage 1 of 2026 Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Juan Ayuso has rejected any notion that there could be a leadership "dilemma" at Lidl-Trek between him and Mattias Skjelmose, describing questions about the pair's cooperation as "ridiculous" at the Tour Auvergne Rhône-Alpes.

It came as a spiky response to being asked whether the pair had any answers about their cooperation and who could be the stronger of the two following their team's impressive performance in the stage 3 team time trial.

Latest Videos From