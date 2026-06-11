Specialized promises its new Crux gravel bike is aero and lightweight, so we checked for ourselves in the wind tunnel – Can you have your cake and eat it?

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It might have dominated Unbound, but how does the Specialized S-Works Crux 5 stand up in a head-to-head wind tunnel test against its peers?

Specialized S-Works Crux tested in the wind tunnel
(Image credit: Will Jones)
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The Specialized Crux 5 had possibly the most successful launch of any bike ever.

It leaked at the Scottish UCI Gravel Worlds qualifier, the Gralloch, beneath Gee Schreurs as she rode to victory, and then after an official launch on Thursday, it took six of the 10 wide-podium spots in the Elite 200-mile races at an ultra-muddy Unbound on Saturday. For a gravel race bike, it has already proven it can race.

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Bike only

With rider

CdA

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Watts at 35km/h

+/- 0.26w

+/- 1.63w

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews.

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

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