Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, running from June 23 to June 26. As always, there will be plenty of cycling deals landing for all your essentials like chain lube, the best road bike tyres, and of course cycling tech.

However, one Prime Day deal that has dropped early is on the Garmin Edge Explore 2, discounted by an incredible 40% to just $179.91. That's the lowest ever price we've ever seen and a $120 saving on the Amazon price.

Grab the Garmin Edge Explore 2 with 40% off at Amazon.

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We already rate Garmin devices as some of the best bike computers on the market, and its flagship Edge 1050 device holds the top spot in our buying guide; as you'd expect, it comes with a flagship price tag. The Explore 2 has many similar features to its sibling, and even at full price, it takes our title as the best budget cycling computer.

It makes this deal well worth snapping up, and like all the best cycling deals, this Garmin discount is only available while stocks last. I also think, seeing that it's also its lowest-ever price, it's unlikely to go any cheaper come the actual Amazon Prime Day sales.

In our Garmin Edge Explore 2 review, we rated it with an almost-perfect 4.5-star rating, and Cyclingnews' tester Andy Turner reckoned it was a brilliant exploration bike computer, with its impressive navigation features being many of the review highlights.

The mapping system also shows road names, and hazard warnings such as busy roads or tight bends, which are highlighted on route mode or just when riding without a preloaded route. This extends to even highlighting potholes, which for the urban commuter makes the device very appealing.

The Explore 2 is a fairly large device measuring 3 inches (76 mm), just slightly smaller than the Edge 1050. Battery life therefore is important and is a claimed 16 hours on normal usage, and 24 with battery saver mode, and on par with the majority of non-solar powered devices.

Other features include bike alarm, incident detection, easy auto setup with your phone and Garmin Connect, and some Garmin-specific social features. It has all the usual connection capacities with ANT+, Bluetooth, and Wifi connection, and will connect with smartphones for notifications, and has 16GB of storage which can easily store maps and workout data.

This deal is Amazon US only, and I've not found any significant discounts on the highlighted deal at Amazon UK, with only a smallish 11% off. Below I have included our handy price checker, and that will show the best prices on the Edge Explore 2 from other retailers, relevant to your location and territory.