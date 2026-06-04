Reviewing every team in the Giro d'Italia 2026 – Who flew and who flopped?

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Cyclingnews analyses the performances, success and failures of all 23 teams at the corsa rosa

ROME, ITALY - MAY 31: (L-R) Gregor Muhlberger of Austria, Felix Gall of Austria and Team Decathlon CMA CGM and a general view of the peloton competing with the Colosseum in the background, during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 21 a 131km stage from Rome to Rome 1289m / #UCIWT / on May 31, 2026 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
The Giro d'Italia peloton raced through Rome on Sunday to complete the first Grand Tour of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)
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As the dust settles on the men's Giro d'Italia, attention is already turning towards the next races of the season, but before we move on entirely, we at Cyclingnews wanted to take a final look at how every team performed.

A total of 23 teams started the race in Bulgaria nearly four weeks ago now, and some came away with wins, jerseys and memories, whilst some came away with, well, basically nothing at all.

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