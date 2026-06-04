Reviewing every team in the Giro d'Italia 2026 – Who flew and who flopped?

The Giro d'Italia peloton raced through Rome on Sunday to complete the first Grand Tour of the season

As the dust settles on the men's Giro d'Italia, attention is already turning towards the next races of the season, but before we move on entirely, we at Cyclingnews wanted to take a final look at how every team performed.

A total of 23 teams started the race in Bulgaria nearly four weeks ago now, and some came away with wins, jerseys and memories, whilst some came away with, well, basically nothing at all.

For some, just being in a few breaks and winning some intermediates would have met their pre-race goals, but for others, even a win or two didn't quite satisfy what they wanted to achieve in this race.

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Ahead of the next goals and the Tour de France, we took a closer look at every team in the Giro, what they achieved, what they need to work on for next time, and one word that sums up each team's race.

We've ordered the teams based on the final teams classification, which is based on the combined GC time of a team's best three finishers, which gives us some insight into how teams did, but doesn't always tell the whole story.

Here are our 23 reviews and report cards for this year's Giro.

Visma-Lease a Bike

Visma-Lease a Bike celebrate jonas Vingegaard's overall victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

One-word review: Consummate

Consummate Achievements: Overall title plus six stage wins

Overall title plus six stage wins Room to improve: Just missed out on the white jersey for Piganzoli but you have to scratch extremely hard to find any shortcoming with this team.

Visma-Lease a Bike won the Giro for a second year in a row and the third time in four years, with Jonas Vingegaard collecting his fourth Grand Tour title to complete the three-week trilogy. Both rider and team strengthened their positions in the history books with a consummate display that almost made a mockery of the old adages about the Giro’s inherent chaos.

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The team lost Wilco Kelderman early on, but you wouldn’t know it, and in fact, that allowed Davide Piganzoli to break through as the leading mountain domestique and a revelation of the race. The 23-year-old finished eighth and nearly snatched the white jersey from Afonso Eulálio. That would have been the cherry on the icing, but Visma still found room in the final week to engineer a stage victory for Sepp Kuss, himself completing the Grand Tour stage win trilogy.

Everything seemed to come so effortlessly to the team, who controlled the race when they needed and indeed wanted to, sat back at the right moments, and never even began to get dragged into sticky situations.

The same was true of Vingegaard, who looked like he never needed to get out of third gear, and that was the biggest success of this Giro for the team – winning it while essentially training for the Tour de France. Vingegaard won five stages, the team six, which would suggest a suffocating dominance, but this was a Giro raced with a deft touch, which is perhaps even more concerning for everyone else. (PF)