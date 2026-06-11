Mads Würtz Schmidt continues off-road dominance at Ranxo Gravel one week after Unbound 200 plunder, Life Time Grand Prix expands U23 rosters, and more - Gravel Bits

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Mads Würtz Schmidt rides solo for the victory at 2026 Ranxo Gravel
Mads Würtz Schmidt rides solo for the victory at 2026 Ranxo Gravel (Image credit: @GravelEarthSeries | @ranxogravel)
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European gravel champion Mads Würtz Schmidt (Specialized Off-road) followed his solo victory a week ago at Unbound Gravel 200 with another single-handed rampage at Ranxo Gravel in Spain. His winning time of 4:34:53 was five minutes ahead of a chasing group with five riders, led across the line by Kevin Kühn (Heizomat-Cube) in second, who was four seconds ahead of Julian Siemons (GVA Gold).

Strung out across the finish rolled the rest of the chasers, Hugo Drechou (Gravel Nation) in fourth, Joel Roth (BIXS Race Team) in fifth and Danny van Lierop (Heizomat-Cube) in sixth.

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