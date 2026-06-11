Mads Würtz Schmidt continues off-road dominance at Ranxo Gravel one week after Unbound 200 plunder, Life Time Grand Prix expands U23 rosters, and more - Gravel Bits

European gravel champion Mads Würtz Schmidt (Specialized Off-road) followed his solo victory a week ago at Unbound Gravel 200 with another single-handed rampage at Ranxo Gravel in Spain. His winning time of 4:34:53 was five minutes ahead of a chasing group with five riders, led across the line by Kevin Kühn (Heizomat-Cube) in second, who was four seconds ahead of Julian Siemons (GVA Gold).

Strung out across the finish rolled the rest of the chasers, Hugo Drechou (Gravel Nation) in fourth, Joel Roth (BIXS Race Team) in fifth and Danny van Lierop (Heizomat-Cube) in sixth.

The European marathon mountain bike champion Rosa van Doorn (Buff-BH Team) outpaced Morgan Aguirre (PAS Racing) on the grassy straightaway to win the elite women's division by five seconds, completing the course in 5:19:01. Axelle Dubau-Prevot (EF Education-Oatly) trailed another 34 seconds later for third, with Sophie Wright (Ribble Outliers) a distant fourth.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

"Huh, I definitely didn’t expect this one. First gravel race of the year on an amazing course," Van Doorn said on Instagram.

Würtz Schmidt has gone four-for-four in Gravel Earth Series events this season and has a substantial lead over Drechou in the men's overall standings, with Petr Vakoč (Factor Racing) third. Dubau-Prevot sits at the top of the women's leaderboard, ahead of Aguirre in second and Wright in third.

In previous years, Ranxo Gravel served as the decisive final round of the Gravel Earth Series. This year the 160km long route, with 1,930 metres of elevation gain from Ponts, Spain, was moved to June as the fifth race in the series, the finale taking place at The River by the Traka in Bouillon, Belgium on September 6.

Rosa van Doorn wins Ranxo Gravel 2026, her first gravel race of the season (Image credit: @GravelEarthSeries | @ranxogravel | @rsalanova)

FoCo Fondo gravel race adds live stream

A new live stream of the elite races at FoCo Fondo presented by Fat Tire will feature as part of the 11th edition of the Fort Collins, Colorado gravel race, taking place July 19. The broadcast will be shown on the YouTube channel of event organisation Bike Sports (bikesportsco), founded in 2016 by athletes Zack and Whitney Allison.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A total prize purse $15,000 is on the line in the 120-mile Triple Dog Dare distance, the longest of four routes, with payouts 10 deep for elite men, elite women and non-binary/gender expansive divisions, all with separate starts.

Last year Torbjørn Røed out-sprinted Alexey Vermeulen in the elite men's division while Lauren Stephens defended her title, 14 minutes ahead of runner-up Courtney Sherwell.

The event's non-profit beneficiary, Friends of FoCo Fondo, expands their reach in 2026 with the addition of 30 para-cycling athletes in a scholarship program. This initiative provides access to registration, housing, and educational resources who might not otherwise have a path to the start line. It is the sixth year for the scholarship program, which has helped more than 100 riders to date.