Zwift and Canyon launch junior team that aims to accelerate North American riders to men's and women's Tour de France success

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Junior squad will see riders from United States, Canada and Mexico race in Europe in 2027 and aims to deliver a Tour winner within ten years and 'a permanent platform for North American riders'

Zwift CEO, Eric Min and Katarzyna Niewiadoma who is wearing the Tour de France yellow jersey
Zwift founder Eric Min wants to back a rider to end up on the top step of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

The indoor training app Zwift is set to launch a men's and women's junior team for 2027, with the express aim of developing North American riders so that one may stand on the top step of the Tour de France podium within 10 years.

The team, which will officially launch later in 2026, does not yet have a name, but will be supported by Zwift, bike brand Canyon and clothing brand Pedal Mafia, with "sporting pathway and support" from other Zwift- and Canyon-backed teams, Canyon-SRAM, Alpecin-Premier Tech and Fenix-Premier Tech.

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