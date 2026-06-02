Telemetry boxes, years of recon and very complex math: Matt Beers explains how Specialized dominated Unbound 2026 with its new bike

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New gravel bike claims 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 5th in men's Elite 200 mile race, as well as 1st and 2nd in the women's

Specialized Crux 5 at Unbound Gravel
(Image credit: Ethan Glading)
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