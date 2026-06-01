Lorena Wiebes' bike weight disqualification: How did it happen, what happens next, and who's to blame? Here's everything we know

Following the finish of stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia Women, after Lorena Wiebes had sprinted to victory and subsequently collected the race leader's jersey, the UCI issued a shock ruling to disqualify her from the race.

The reason, according to the UCI, was a "breach of article 2.12.007 – 2.2: use of a bicycle not in compliance with the regulations, specifically failing to meet the minimum weight requirements."

In plain English, she'd been banned because her bike was lighter than the UCI's minimum mandated weight limit for bikes, by - as it was later claimed by the team - just 20 grams.

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The ruling is extremely rare. There is no high-profile case of a similar infraction since the rule came into force in the year 2000. The most recent we know of is Fabiana Luperini, disqualified from the Giro Rosa in 2013 after finishing 4th on stage 6.

Since Wiebes' ejection from the race, her SD Worx-Protime team has threatened legal action against the UCI, the rule itself has been dubbed outdated, blame has been passed around, and the accuracy of the UCI's bike-weighing process has been called into dispute.

This has led to countless questions, so here we're going to try to break it down and answer them. If you have more, simply drop them into the comments below, and we'll do our best to answer those too.

(Image credit: Josh Croxton)

What is the minimum weight rule?

The UCI minimum bike weight rule is included in the UCI technical regulations under Article 1.3.019, which states; “The weight of the bicycle cannot be less than 6.8 kilograms.”

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This includes the frame and all fixed components, with the exception of “items that may be removed during the event”. That means that accessories like bottles or bike computers do not count and are removed for weighing, but bottle cages and computer mounts do.

Why do we have a minimum weight rule?

The UCI 6.8kg weight rule’s roots stretch back to the UCI Lugano Charter which was signed in 1996. The minimum weight rule was then enforced officially from the year 2000.

The Lugano Charter put a limit on things like experimental, aerodynamic frame design, bringing many progressive designs to a halt almost overnight and placed an emphasis on athleticism, not technological advantages.

Four years later, the minimum weight limit arrived, putting a limit on the perceived technological explosion of the time as materials like carbon fibre became more common. Bikes were also becoming lighter, and it was seen as a way to prevent components or frames from being made dangerously light, which would have put riders at risk.

Twenty six years later, the minimum weight figure remains the same, and the 6.8kg rule is one of the most consistently debated UCI rulings in cycling.

Why do some riders have to make their bikes heavier?

At times, a rider’s stock team bike simply ends up being under the 6.8kg minimum weight limit. A small frame size, or particularly light wheels could contribute to this, as well as just an overall build comprised of lightweight parts.

In years gone by, team mechanics would add weight to bikes to bring them up to the limit. Bikes being under 6.8kg is certainly nothing new. For instance, in 2003 Team Saeco and Cannondale launched a ‘legalize my Cannondale’ marketing campaign after the brand’s Six13 road bike with rim brakes and tubular aluminum wheels came in under the limit.

In later years, bike brands ‘made weight’ by making frames and parts more aerodynamic, a more effective method than simply just adding brass weights to a frame.

For a while, disc brake technology and aero bikes made things heavier again, but in 2026, some pro race bikes are comfortably down at the UCI weight limit, even with disc brakes, aerodynamic frames, wheels and parts.

How does the UCI weigh the bikes?

The UCI’s official weighing protocol, and any calibration of its equipment, is unclear at this stage. The UCI’s technical regulations show an image of a bike being hung from a scale, which itself is mounted to a solid scaffold, but nothing further is to be gleaned.

According to Bikeradar, the UCI commissaires use a Kern CH 15K20 weighing scales to assess the legality of competitors' machines, backed up by the product description: “Also essential in the private sector to determine the weight of fish, game, fruits, bicycle parts, suitcases etc.”

This is similar in form to the Park Tool options you’ve probably seen in use almost ubiquitously, and requires the scales to be hung from a solid structure, with the bike hooked onto it below. Interrogation of the Kern website shows that the scales have a ‘reproducibility’ (read: accuracy) of 0.02kg, which is the amount SD Worx-Protime are alleging the bike was out of spec by. It also states a ‘linearity’ (the ability of the scale to read accuracy across its entire range) of 0.04kg.

From our experience of similar scales, the results can vary quite considerably if there is any motion or instability introduced to the suspended bicycle.

Cyclingnews has asked the UCI for detailed information surrounding the protocol and procedure for testing and enforcing its rule, but has yet to receive a response.

How heavy was Wiebes bike?

This, we do not know exactly. The UCI has not stated the weight it was measured at, or how much it failed by – just that it failed. According to the SD Worx-Protime team, it fell short by 20 grams, which would mean it weighed 6.78kg. However, this has not been verified, and one source has indicated to Cyclingnews that the bike weighed significantly lighter than that.

The complicating factor is the suggestion that the bike gave different readings every time it was weighed. The team have themselves stated there was “a weight difference of more than 50 grams between the first and second weighing of Wiebes’ bicycle”, which would indicate the bike came in around the 6.73kg mark on one test. Team manager Erwin Janssen has claimed to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf that the team later weighed the bike in their team truck at the race and found a reading of 6.83kg.

So how many times was it weighed?

This isn’t clear. Janssen said it was tested twice by the UCI behind the podium, adding that the team’s proposals for a third test were denied – “the jury members were initially willing to go along with that, but they were ultimately called back by higher authorities”.

Team director Danny Stam separately said that the bike was weighed 26 times, presumably referring to the team’s own tests in their team truck, but he added of the UCI’s testing: “It kept fluctuating. One moment it was 6.75, then it was 6.78, but eventually they made the decision.”

How can those discrepancies be explained?

Firstly, it’s worth noting that those discrepancies are only claimed by SD Worx-Protime; the UCI has not given any figures or responded to those claims. There is potential for external factors to influence the readings of a weight measurement. Janssen has said “there was a strong wind” inside the tent in which the bike was being weighed, but took the legal 6.83kg reading in the “wind-free” team truck.

Wind could certainly appear to affect the reading if downward force is being exerted on the bike. The other suggestion from Janssen is that the testing jig was not calibrated properly: “The weighing equipment must be recalibrated if it has been at altitude. In our opinion, that has not happened.”

Cyclingnews has contacted the UCI for comment on this allegation.

A switch to 1X means you lose the weight of the inner chainring and the front derailleur, offset slightly by the increased cassette size at the rear. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Could a change in Wiebes’ set-up be to blame?

One potentially important factor is that Wiebes decided to run a single front chainring for the opening stage of the Giro, as opposed to the standard double chainring set-up she’d use for hillier days.

Swapping from a 2x set-up to a 1x set-up does more than simply lose the weight of a redundant chainring. Aero chainrings, solid as they are, usually weigh more than their spidery counterparts, but swapping can result in an expected loss in the region of 200g dependant slightly on whether the rear cassette is enlarged in range to account for the loss of range at the front – helped by ditching the front derailleur, its mounting hardware and battery.

Effectively, if Wiebes’ bike was on the cusp of the limit before the gearing swap, and nothing was done to ameliorate the situation by way of adding mass elsewhere, this could well have tipped her bike into illegal territory. Wiebes' agent looked to dismiss this suggestion, stating: "Lorena has ridden with a single chainring on this bike before."

What difference does it make?

If we are indeed talking about 20 or so grams, then hardly any, especially on a flat stage where the weight of a bike has far less of an impact on speed than when climbing steep gradients. When you factor in that Wiebes won by a country mile, any slight shortcoming in weight would not make any difference to the sporting result in this case.

However, if you are going to have a rule then you have to draw a line somewhere in the sand and you are going to have to enforce it strictly otherwise subjectivity and grey areas emerge.

What has Wiebes said about this?

Nothing, so far. The Dutchwoman has not been interviewed on the matter and has not directly addressed it on social media. Her agent has said "she was a complete mess" and has gone away in her camper van for a few days, but he added: "Knowing her, she will only come out of this stronger."

How have her team reacted?

SD Worx-Protime have not held back.

In a statement, they described themselves as “astonished” by the disqualification, and threatened to take legal action against the UCI. Separately, team boss Erwin Janssen and team director Danny Stam have given interviews in the Dutch media in which they have questioned the veracity of the UCI’s readings – see above – and doubled down on the threat of legal action.

“They will receive a letter stating that we are going to hold them liable for damages suffered,” Janssen told De Telegraaf. “We have been in the peloton for 15 years, have been a top team for twelve years now, so we really do know what we are doing,” he added. "We have won a lot, and we are also good sportsmen when it comes to losing, but this does not sit well.”

What happens next?

Wiebes is out of the Giro, and there’s no going back. The most pressing question is whether SD Worx-Protime follow through on their threats of legal action.

If they do take it to court, the UCI faces another serious test of its authority. Only two weeks ago it suffered a humiliating defeat as SRAM successfully and definitively blocked its gear restrictions protocol via the Belgian Competition Authority, and upheld by the Market Court in Brussels.

Whereas that was a test of its ability to introduce new regulation, this would be a test of its ability to apply its existing rulebook. This specific case risks being one word against another but if SD Worx think they can indeed poke holes in the reliability and credibility of the UCI’s weight testing procedure as a whole, then the governing body has a potential headache. The team and the rider could in theory sue for lost earnings and reputational harm from the Giro specifically, but any such case could have far wider ramifications in terms of the governing body’s ability to govern.

The other thing to note is that this affair will - and indeed already has - reignite the debate surrounding the wisdom of the 6.8kg rule. It has already seen more than its fair share of criticism, notably in its pertinence in women’s cycling, and this incident will surely push that back up the agenda and strengthen calls for reform of the rule.

Our tech team will have some analysis and insight on that front later in the week, so watch this space.