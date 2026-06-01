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Lorena Wiebes' bike weight disqualification: How did it happen, what happens next, and who's to blame? Here's everything we know

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Answering all the questions surrounding the UCI's shock ruling

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) celebrates in the maglia rosa after winning the opening stage, taking the lead at the 2026 Giro d&#039;Italia Women in Ravenna, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
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Following the finish of stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia Women, after Lorena Wiebes had sprinted to victory and subsequently collected the race leader's jersey, the UCI issued a shock ruling to disqualify her from the race.

The reason, according to the UCI, was a "breach of article 2.12.007 – 2.2: use of a bicycle not in compliance with the regulations, specifically failing to meet the minimum weight requirements."

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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