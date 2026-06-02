Maddie Nutt recounts three key mistakes from overnight lightning, rain and endless mud at Unbound XL as 'what could only be described as hell'

Features
By published

'When Svenja passed me she was just carrying her bike on her back' The Traka 560 winner said about having to walk in the deep mud for five hours

Maddie Nutt recovers after 27-hour-plus ride to second place at 2026 Unbound Gravel XL
Maddie Nutt recovers after 27-hour-plus ride to second place at 2026 Unbound Gravel XL (Image credit: Future l Jackie Tyson)
Jump To:

The last time I spoke to Maddy Nutt was after her debut for the ultra win at The Traka Adventure, a race where she not only secured the victory but also set a new course record.

She was, despite being incredibly chipper, clearly totally hollowed out after the finish in Spain.

Latest Videos From
Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.