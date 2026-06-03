Demi Vollering advances as GC threat to Anna van der Breggen at Giro d'Italia Women, though not in usual dominant style

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Time trial margin of victory could be decider with Finestre coming on Saturday

SANTE STEFANO DI CADORE, ITALY - JUNE 03: (L-R) Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ United - SUEZ and Anna van der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime - Pink Leader Jersey compete in the breakaway during the 37th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia Women 2026, Stage 5 a 146km stage from Longarone to Sante Stefano di Cadore 911m / #UCIWWT / on June 03, 2026 in Sante Stefano di Cadore, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Demi Vollering of FDJ United-SUEZ (left) battles on stage 5 at the front of the four-rider lead group against Anna van der Breggen of SD Worx-Protime, wearing the Pink Leader Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ) appeared blissfully unaware up at Nevegal on Tuesday afternoon as she had completed a day's work at the Giro d'Italia Women.

“I was very happy about my effort. Marlen showed she's very strong with this kind of effort, so good job for her,” said the European Champion and pre-race favourite. She was referring to falling six seconds short of world champion Marlen Reusser’s benchmark time in the time trial, but she had no idea of the damage she was suffering at the hands of Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) a short distance down the mountain.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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