More unreleased bikes than ever before in tech rehearsal for the Tour de France – Mega Dauphiné tech gallery

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Some lightweight, some aero, but all brand new

New orbea
(Image credit: Will Jones)

The Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, formerly the Critérium du Dauphiné (RIP), is always the traditional pre-Tour outing for brand new bikes. As always, ripened in the Grenoble sunshine, I have harvested a bumper crop of new machines to show you from trawling around team hotels before the race, and from the pits of stage one.

The biggest story of the week was of course the brand new Specialized Tarmac SL9, followed swiftly by the will-he-won't-he saga of whether Remco Evenepoel was going to make a surprise appearance, but we were also treated to new machines from Ridley, Orbea, Cube, and Van Rysel.