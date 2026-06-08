More unreleased bikes than ever before in tech rehearsal for the Tour de France – Mega Dauphiné tech gallery

The Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, formerly the Critérium du Dauphiné (RIP), is always the traditional pre-Tour outing for brand new bikes. As always, ripened in the Grenoble sunshine, I have harvested a bumper crop of new machines to show you from trawling around team hotels before the race, and from the pits of stage one.

The biggest story of the week was of course the brand new Specialized Tarmac SL9, followed swiftly by the will-he-won't-he saga of whether Remco Evenepoel was going to make a surprise appearance, but we were also treated to new machines from Ridley, Orbea, Cube, and Van Rysel.

We've seen a lot of trends towards all-out aero machines in recent years, but now the pendulum seems to be slowly swinging back towards lightweight all-rounders. Now they can be made more or less as aerodynamic as their more chunky (and heavier) counterparts, but it's far from a ubiquitous theme.

Ridley's new machine appears to be a super lightweight climber, while Orbea had what was very much an aero bike on debut.

Let's dig into it and see what we can glean before the biggest race of the year is upon us.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Naturally, the talk of the town was the new Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL9, which was at the race but was not actually being ridden. It turns out it was Remco Evenepoel’s bike, causing much confusion as to whether the Belgian was about to make a surprise appearance.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

The SL9 is much the same as the SL8, but with deeper, wider fork legs and now a curved seat tube.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Here you can just make out the ‘Remco Evenepoel’ name sticker under the down tube. Note the gold SRAM chain too, which seems to be reserved for world and Olympic champions.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Here you can see the deeper fork legs, and the top of the curved seat tube.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Over at Tudor, I always enjoy seeing these neat saddle height stickers so riders maintain the exact same position every time.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

The raw carbon has a lovely sheen through the clearcoat.

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The fork looks very wide, but the tyre clearance is relatively modest.

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Yannis Voisard was riding a ‘Masterpiece’ edition of the team’s BMC Teammachine R, which has the paint stripped back to save some grams; a theme of many teams.

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The team also runs Schwalbe tyres and the brand’s Clik valves.

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Unlike the Giant of Luke Plapp, which we will get to later, the BMC still has a sheen from a top coat over the carbon.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

With head tubes looking somewhat similar across many brands now, this MMR does stand out.

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Over at UAE, another raw carbon machine, a Colango Y1Rs, for Isaac del Toro, complete with a 3D-printed computer mount.

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As is becoming almost ubiquitous now for the team, Del Toro was running time-trial tyres.

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While it’s become normal now, it’s easy to forget how mad this seat cluster looked on release.

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Slammed stems are becoming less common, and his cockpit was jacked up by 20mm of spacers.

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Like Tadej Pogačar, Del Toro uses lighter Elite Legerro Carbon cages rather than the aero-integrated ones that come with the stock Y1Rs.

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Enve SES 4.5 Pro wheels, easy to spot with silver spokes and hubs, which, it must be said, look absolutely fantastic in contrast to the matte black.

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Aftermarket thru-axles from CarbonTi, front and rear.

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Curiously, the team does have an aero bottom bracket (no, really) available from Bikone, but none of the team was using it.

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Look past the aftermarket mech hanger for a sec and see the black tape where the Di2 cable comes out… When testing, I found there was no bung to keep the cable from pulling out entirely and had to tape it in place, and it seems UAE have the same issue.

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This looks to be a new Orca Aero from Orbea, seen on the Lotto-Intermarché team bus. The current one is quite old, so well due an update.

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Handily, presumably to draw attention from the media, paint pens had been used to highlight certain areas. The forks and headtube have been reshaped.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

The seat stays are lower and more heavily sculpted into the seat tube.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Here’s that deeper head tube again.

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Tyre clearance looks to be increased from the quite limited 30mm on the current model.

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Holy Garmin mount, Batman!

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The old Orca had the option of a downtube storage aero canister, and the blanked bosses under here show it’s probably going to remain for this model, although it’s illegal for UCI use.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Here’s a better look at the rear triangle- the horizontal-ish chainstays with the upward kink to the axle seem to be remaining.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

It certainly looks like a purposeful machine, though curiously it appears to have a setback seatpost, which is against the trend of riders using zero offset ones to get more over the bottom bracket.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Another prototype, this time from Cube: a new Litening Aero. This is easily differentiated from the current model by the chopped-off seat cluster design.

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Room up front for modern road tyre widths, even for the cobbles.

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The bottom bracket is chunky, as expected. The chainstays look to meet it at the sides rather than the rear, though, potentially keeping the shell narrower in the frontal area.

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A different machine, but the latex tube transponder holder in full effect as it is with most teams.

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This is the new-ish 3D-printed version of the new-ish Selle Italia SLR Superflow saddle.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

It’s certainly a more modern looking machine than the brand’s current aero bike. There were two on show, though this race was their very first use I believe.

(Image credit: Will Jones)