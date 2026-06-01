New Italian heroes, Visma-Lease a Bike merch, and Vingegaard's emotions – Maybe not a vintage GC edition, but here's what made this Giro d'Italia special

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Stephen Farrand reflects on covering this year's Giro d'Italia on the ground

Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Pink Leader Jersey competes with the Colosseum in the background during the 109th Giro d&#039;Italia 2026, Stage 21, a 131km stage from Rome to Rome, on May 31, 2026, in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Massimo Valicchia/NurPhoto)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The men's Giro d'Italia is over for another year, and as riders and everyone in the Giro caravan head home or to the next race, the emotions of the race become memories to remember, moments to savour and problems to forget.

The Giro d'Italia is often chaotic and sometimes confusing, but I love it and embrace it all. Covering the race with Cyclingnews this year, we tried to capture the details of the daily racing, the emotions of the riders and the beauty of Italy. The 2026 Corsa Rosa may not go down in history as a legendary edition of the race, but it was again packed with drama and feel-good moments that only Italy and the Giro can create.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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