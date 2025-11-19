Black Friday is under two weeks away, but dozens of excellent Black Friday bike deals have already landed. With early Black Friday Garmin deals like this absolute cracker now in play, there's really no need to wait, because this is sure to sell out fast.

Right now at Amazon, one of our favourite bike computers – the Garmin Edge 540 Solar – has just hit its lowest price of all time, discounted to just $249.99 from $399.99, a discount which saves you a huge $150 on an already highly recommended Garmin GPS cycling computer.

Get the Garmin Edge 540 Solar for just $249.99 at Amazon.

In our Garmin Edge 540 review , we scored the non-solar version with an impressive 4.5-star rating. Our expert reviewer highlighted its class-leading battery life as one of his many testing highlights, which, of course, only improves with the solar model on offer here.

The non-Solar Edge 540 is already our pick as the best bike computer for those on a budget, and remarkably, its Solar sibling on sale here is now the same price. So, for anyone looking for a Garmin, this is an incredible deal, which is unlikely to go any cheaper come the actual Black Friday weekend, which runs from November 28 to December 1.

Save 38% ($150) Garmin Edge 540 Solar: was $399.99 now $249.99 at Amazon The Edge 540 Solar is a recommended choice, as one of the best Garmin GPS computers. The Garmin Edge 540 Solar shares many features of its Garmin Edge 840 sibling, including, of course, battery boosting solar charging, plus a compact and appealing size. It misses out on the benefit of a touchscreen, which does make it cheaper, and therefore a great value choice when it comes to cycling computers. Value, which is now even better, at this price, and a bargain buy worth grabbing this Black Friday.

Garmin claims that the Edge 540 Solar will add an extra 25 minutes per hour from solar charging (in battery saver mode, during daytime rides, and in the best sunny conditions). This gives the already huge battery - 60 hours in battery saver mode or up to 32 hours in intense mode - a significant boost.

For comparison, our best overall bike computer – the Garmin Edge 1050 has a claimed up to 60 hours battery life, but there's no solar charging here, and it's currently priced at $699 on Amazon. However, as the flagship Garmin device, the Edge 1050 brings a lot more to the table, including a high resolution and brighter liquid crystal display, and an absolute plethora of features like Garmin Pay, and a new digital bell function.

If you're looking for other Black Friday Garmin deals, then the brilliant Garmin Varia RCT715 rear light, with radar detection system and camera, is also reduced by $50 on Amazon, down from $399.99 to $349.99.

Our Black Friday bike deals hub is also the place to check out all the very latest cycling deals in the run-up to the big shopping weekend, and we'll be updating this regularly as the deals land.