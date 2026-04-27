2026 Giro d'Italia Women stage 2 preview
May 31, 2026: Roncade H-Farm - Caorle, 146 km
Stage 2 offers the sprinters another opportunity, with one intermediate climb that should not prevent a bunch sprint. A fast woman could claim back-to-back victories, and with bonus seconds on offer at the line, there is even a slim chance the Maglia Rosa changes hands.
Staying close to the Adriatic, from the start in Veneto from H-Farm in Roncade, the 146km route heads north along the Piave River before tackling the cat. 4 Muro di Ca’ del Poggio (1.2 km at 12.2%), 90km from the finish line and likely to lead to a battle for the first Maglia Azzurra classification.
Mountains
- Muro di Ca’ del Poggio (cat. 4, 1.2 km at 12.2%), km. 56.9
Sprints
- none
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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