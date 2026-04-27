2026 Giro d'Italia Women stage 2 preview

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: RCS Sport) (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Stage 2 offers the sprinters another opportunity, with one intermediate climb that should not prevent a bunch sprint. A fast woman could claim back-to-back victories, and with bonus seconds on offer at the line, there is even a slim chance the Maglia Rosa changes hands.

Staying close to the Adriatic, from the start in Veneto from H-Farm in Roncade, the 146km route heads north along the Piave River before tackling the cat. 4 Muro di Ca’ del Poggio (1.2 km at 12.2%), 90km from the finish line and likely to lead to a battle for the first Maglia Azzurra classification.

Mountains

Muro di Ca’ del Poggio (cat. 4, 1.2 km at 12.2%), km. 56.9

Sprints

none