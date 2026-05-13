'Nothing is over til you pass the finish line' - How Igor Arrieta turned disaster into a career-defining moment at the Giro d'Italia

News
By published

Young Basque stage winner dedicates first WorldTour victory to teammates forced to abandon race

UAE Team Emirates - XRG Spanish rider Igor Arrieta celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 5th stage of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2026 - Tour of Italy cycling race between Praia a Mare and Potenza, southern Italy on May 13, 2026. (Photo by Luca BETTINI / AFP)
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Igor Arrieta reacts at the finish line to winning stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia, his first WorldTour win (Image credit: Getty Images)

He attacked, he crashed, he went off course, he got back into contention and he won: Igor Arrieta dedicated one of the most memorable stage victories in recent Giro d'Italia history to his three teammates forced to abandon in a mass pile-up early in the race.

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's tough start to the Giro began even before the first stage, as one of their GC leaders João Almeida was sidelined from starting due to illness, but much worse was to come.

Latest Videos From

UAE's Giro looked all but wrecked, but on stage 4 Jhonathan Narváez - himself badly injured in the Tour Down Under - provided a major boost for team morale when he claimed a small group sprint victory. And as Arrieta told journalists on Wednesday, the Ecuadorian's triumph acted as the ideal motivation to go for the win himself 24 hours later.