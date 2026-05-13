'Nothing is over til you pass the finish line' - How Igor Arrieta turned disaster into a career-defining moment at the Giro d'Italia

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Igor Arrieta reacts at the finish line to winning stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia, his first WorldTour win

He attacked, he crashed, he went off course, he got back into contention and he won: Igor Arrieta dedicated one of the most memorable stage victories in recent Giro d'Italia history to his three teammates forced to abandon in a mass pile-up early in the race.

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's tough start to the Giro began even before the first stage, as one of their GC leaders João Almeida was sidelined from starting due to illness, but much worse was to come.

As a result of the mass crash on stage 2, five UAE riders went down and both Jay Vine and Marc Soler were forced to abandon with major injuries. Then the team's other contender for the overall, Adam Yates was a DNS - again, as a result of injuries from the pile-up - the following day.

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UAE's Giro looked all but wrecked, but on stage 4 Jhonathan Narváez - himself badly injured in the Tour Down Under - provided a major boost for team morale when he claimed a small group sprint victory. And as Arrieta told journalists on Wednesday, the Ecuadorian's triumph acted as the ideal motivation to go for the win himself 24 hours later.

"Seeing him win was a big inspiration, particularly after that big crash just two days before," Arrieta said, a crash where he did not fall, but his bike was wrecked completely.

"Then there my teammates who went home on the second day of the race. They'd worked so hard, then on one corner, they all had to go home. So this win, it's all for them."

If the build-up was a major rollercoaster for Arrieta, his own pathway to victory could hardly have been more dramatic itself and teetering on the edge of disaster not once but twice. First there was his crash on the descent to Potenza, then after he'd managed to regain contact, another moment of crisis when he went off course.