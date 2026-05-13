Rear window completely smashed in as UAE Team Emirates car involved in collision with rider at Giro d'Italia

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Reported victim Mathys Rondel carries on in the race

POTENZA, ITALY - MAY 13: (L-R) Aleksandr Vlasov of Russia and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe and Derek Gee-West of Canada and Team Lidl - Trek compete while it is raining heavily during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 5 a 203km stage from Praia a Mare to Potenza 705m / #UCIWT / on May 13, 2026 in Potenza, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

There were alarming scenes on stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia, as a team car collided with a rider, leaving the vehicle's rear window completely caved in.

Mid-way through Wednesday's stage footage emerged of one of the UAE Team Emirates-XRG cars, with its rear window almost entirely absent.

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