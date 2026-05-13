Philadelphia Cycling Classic confirms seven WorldTour teams in men's and women's fields for Manayunk Wall challenge - North American Roundup

Organisers for the Philadelphia Cycling Classic presented by AmeriGas confirmed six WorldTour teams, two for the women's race and five for the men's race, would line up August 30 on Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the UCI 1.1-level events.

The women's 100km showdown will start at 8:30 a.m. EDT, followed by the men's 200km contest at 12:30 p.m. EDT. The traditional 23.1km circuit, which follows a flat stretch on Kelly Drive along the Schuylkill River then takes in the famed Manayunk Wall and Lemon Hill climbs, will be used for both races.

Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto and Human Powered Health are the two Women's WorldTour squads confirmed. There are five Continental and 11 domestic elite squads filling the field, with a $75,000 prize purse on the line.

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Lotto-Intermarché, Team Jayco AlUla, NSN Cycling Team, Lidl-Trek and EF Education-EasyPost provide star power from the men's WorldTour, riding alongside four ProTeams and six Continental teams. The men's field will also compete for a $75,000 prize purse.

“We are thrilled to bring world-class cycling back to Philadelphia,” said Robin Morton, Philadelphia Cycling Classic race director and g4 Productions CEO & co-founder. “This race has always held a special place in the sport and to see it return with such a strong international field speaks to both its legacy and its future.”

Philadelphia Cycling Classic 2026 women's teams

Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto (GER)

Human Powered Health (USA)

BePink-Vini Fantini (ITA)

CCB Kenetik p/b Levine Law Group (USA)

PatoBike-BMC (MEX)

Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28 (USA)

XDS China (CHN)

1KFlips-FTP Racing Jakroo Mixed (USA)

Aegis x Leaders of Enchantment (USA)

Automatic Racing ABUS (USA)

Competitive Edge Racing (USA)

Cyclery Racing - Abacus Data (CAN)

Fearless Femme Racing pb The Beasley Firm (USA)

HigherDOSE | Renova (USA)

Kingdom Elite Racing (USA)

Milton Revolution Women’s U23 Project (CAN)

United Cycling (USA)

Team Winston Salem (USA)

Philadelphia Cycling Classic 2026 men's teams

EF Education EasyPost (USA)

Lidl-Trek (GER)

Lotto–Intermarché (BEL)

Team Jayco AlUla (AUS)

Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber (ITA)

Modern Adventure (USA)

NSN Cycling Team (SWI)

Team Novo Nordisk (USA)

APS Pro Cycling by Team Cadence Cyclery (USA)

Competitive Edge Racing (USA)

Meridian Racing p/b de la Uz (USA)

Nu Colombia (COL)

Project Echelon Racing (USA)

Team Skyline (USA)

Tour de Bloom six-day stage race in Washington state begins May 14

2025 GC podium for women (L to R): Alia Shafi in second, winner Lauren Stephens and Paula Gil in third (Image credit: @blakedahlin / Tour de Bloom)

Elite stage racing for women and men returns to the Pacific Northwest this week for the six-day Tour de Bloom. The USA Cycling sanctioned event for pros will be contested May 14-19, with amateur divisions racing for four days, and the base for all events in Wenatchee, Washington.

The Monday and Tuesday stages for elites offer new territory, with an all-new 24.6km time trial on stage 5 and a new finish on stage 6's queen stage at the Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort, with 8,500 feet of elevation gain.