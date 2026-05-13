Jonas Vingegaard's former coach jumps to rival team just three months after sudden Visma-Lease a Bike exit

News
By published

Tim Heemskerk will coach 'selected riders' at Remco Evenepoel's Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

VILA-SECA, SPAIN - MARCH 25: (L-R) Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike and Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe compete in the breakaway during the 105th Volta a Catalunya 2026, Stage 3 a 159.4km stage from Mont-roig del Camp to Vila-seca / #UCIWT / on March 25, 2026 in Vila-seca, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard's former coach Tim Heemskerk is already working with rival riders, joining Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe with immediate effect, just three months after stepping away from Visma-Lease a Bike.

Heemskerk had worked with Visma and Vingegaard since the start of the Dane's WorldTour career, in 2019, helping him to two Tour de France titles along the way.

After adding the Vuelta a España to that palmarès last year, the relationship appeared set to continue into 2026 until the sudden and surprising announcement in early February that Heemskerk would leave the team with immediate effect.

Latest Videos From

"We are continuing to build a coaching environment with deep experience, different perspectives and a strong culture of collaboration — and Tim is a very good fit for that environment.”

Remco Evenepoel is the squad's star rider, while Giulio Pellizzari and Florian Lipowitz are two emerging Grand Tour stars, and Primož Roglič a highly-decorated but perhaps fading force.

"The continued development of the coaching group reflects the team’s commitment to building one of the leading high-performance environments in professional cycling."

TOPICS