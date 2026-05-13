'We knew there would be fireworks' - Long, solo pursuit through rain proves too much for Giulio Ciccone to defend Giro d'Italia lead

Italian Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) wore the maglia rosa on stage 5 under a rain jacket, only the pink seen on his helmet, gloves, socks and bike due to cold and heavy rain

Giulio Ciccone did manage to reach the Lidl-Trek team bus by bike after he completed stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia, then pedalled another three kilometres to the large car park outside Potenza where the teams' paddock was situated. But the way the Italian staggered towards the bus door after dismounting, his face grey with fatigue, made it clear he was down to the barest minimum of energy levels. It really had been that kind of a day.

The leader of the Giro d'Italia for a fleeting 24 hours, Ciccone and Lidl-Trek had been forced onto the defensive when Afonso Eulálio (Bahrain Victorious), just over a minute down before stage 5, had made it into the large defining break of the day. Then when Eulálio bridged across to lone-attacker Igor Arrieta (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) on the toughest, most decisive, climb of the day, the Cat.2 Monte Grande di Viggiano, the alarm bells truly began ringing for the race leader.

A 50-kilometre-long pursuit, most of it unsupported, by Ciccone over the summit of Viggiano and on through the long, rugged descent to Potenza, did not work out. Freezing rain and waterlogged roads made it tough for everybody, of course, but for a rider working alone on the front of the reduced pink jersey bunch, the demands were even more difficult.

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It didn't work out. Ciccone completed the stage in 28th spot, 7:13 down, and slumped to sixth overall, 6:12 on the new Portuguese race leader. It had been a truly gutsy defence in abysmal conditions, but on this occasion, the odds of pulling the break back in were just too long.

In some ways, this was not a surprising situation. Ciccone had previously warned that his team, with a big focus on sprinter Jonathan Milan, was not structured for a full-blown GC defense. For that reason, perhaps, the strength of the mid-stage breakaway, let alone the two riders who finally went the full distance, proved a real challenge.

On top of that, one key team worker, Matteo Sobrero, having gone flat out to help teammate Derek Gee-West regain contact after the Canadian had a mechanical on Tuesday, was perhaps still too fatigued to help Ciccone put out another big fire 24 hours later.

"We brought four guys for the [sprint] train and we knew they would have problems to survive the first climb," Lidl-Trek Sports Director Grégory Rast told a small group of reporters.

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"We knew there would be fireworks, because everybody saw our team, everybody smelled their chance and that's exactly what happened.

"At some points the [breakaway] group was good, at some points it was not so good, and I think at one point we tried the maximum with Amanuel [Ghebreigzabhier, team worker] to keep it close and we were also hoping that another team was also moving on the hard climb.

"It didn't really happen. Bora jumped in [on the climb] and they wanted to try something but it was not good enough to catch the others.