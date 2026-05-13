'There is already something going on in the bunch' - Threat of illness after cold, wet Giro d'Italia stage 5 more concerning than 6:22 deficit for Visma-Lease a Bike

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Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe expect Visma to keep pink jersey in reach with Friday's stage to Blockhaus on the horizon

POTENZA, ITALY - MAY 13: Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike competes during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 5
Jonas Vingegaard riding in a weather-resistant jacket on stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard's Visma-Lease a Bike team have said they aren't concerned by having a deficit of 6:22 to the new pink jersey, Afonso Eulálio, who claimed the lead of the race from the breakaway on stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia.

Eulálio finished second on a dramatic 203 km day from Praia a Mare to Potenza, but finished more than seven minutes in front of the main group of GC favourites, who rolled across the line after a much calmer second half of the stage.

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Even with their relative calm despite the big gap they have to make up on Eulálio, there was a moment where their expected main rivals in the fight for pink, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, came to the front and started pacing. Starting with around 76 km to go, it didn't last too long and was more about positioning for the descent, according to their staff.

"We still had the resources available that we planned to have until this point, and of course we wanted to be in the downhill in a good position and use those guys in the best possible way," said Red Bull DS Christian Pömer to Cyclingnews after the finish.