'There is already something going on in the bunch' - Threat of illness after cold, wet Giro d'Italia stage 5 more concerning than 6:22 deficit for Visma-Lease a Bike

Jonas Vingegaard's Visma-Lease a Bike team have said they aren't concerned by having a deficit of 6:22 to the new pink jersey, Afonso Eulálio, who claimed the lead of the race from the breakaway on stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia.

Eulálio finished second on a dramatic 203 km day from Praia a Mare to Potenza, but finished more than seven minutes in front of the main group of GC favourites, who rolled across the line after a much calmer second half of the stage.

When asked whether that 6:22 deficit was at all concerning heading towards the first big mountain stage of the race on Friday, Visma sports director Marc Reef simply replied "No," to Cyclingnews at the team bus, and was very relaxed as he debriefed the day to reporters.

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Vingegaard was kept well-protected by his teammates as wet roads and dangerous descents threatened to throw a spanner into Visma's Giro, with clothing playing an important role on such a cold and rainy day. After his eye-catching wardrobe choices from Paris-Nice, today was more straightforward, according to Reef.

"We tried to get him all of the clothing he needs. We were with the car beside him quite often with the bunch, but actually he came through today on quite a good day," said the DS.

"He only changed his jacket one time. He was not cold, he had good clothes, so all in all I think a good day for us."

Even with their relative calm despite the big gap they have to make up on Eulálio, there was a moment where their expected main rivals in the fight for pink, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, came to the front and started pacing. Starting with around 76 km to go, it didn't last too long and was more about positioning for the descent, according to their staff.

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"We still had the resources available that we planned to have until this point, and of course we wanted to be in the downhill in a good position and use those guys in the best possible way," said Red Bull DS Christian Pömer to Cyclingnews after the finish.

"We saw Lidl was struggling already at that point, and just to have control over the race situation and not get on the back foot.

"Today was as expected, super chaotic. We were well prepared with everybody already with a heavy rain jacket in the bottle that we'd cut open. Well, unfortunately, I had to get out of the car to go out and help one rider change. It was really wet and really fucking cold. I think the guys managed it well."