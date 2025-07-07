Jasper Philipsen out of Tour de France after heavy sprint crash during stage 3

Green jersey wearer feared to have suffered a broken shoulder in crash at intermediate sprint after colliding with Bryan Coquard

VALENCIENNES, FRANCE - JULY 07: Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team Alpecin - Deceuninck - Green Sprint Jersey prior to the 112th Tour de France, Stage 3 a 178.3km stage from Valenciennes to Dunkerque / #UCIWT / on July 07, 2025 in Valenciennes, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Jasper Philipsen started stage 3 in the green jersey as points classification leader (Image credit: Getty Images)

Green jersey wearer Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) is out of the Tour de France after crashing heavily at the intermediate sprint on stage 3 and appearing to injure his right shoulder.

Rival sprinter Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) and Intermarché-Wanty lead-out man Laurenz Rex bumped in front of Philipsen as they accelerated for the intermediate sprint with 60km to race. Philipsen had nowhere to go and landed on his shoulder at close to 60 kph.

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

