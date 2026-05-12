Scottish Olympian Katie Archibald announces her retirement from top-level sport

Katie Archibald, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and four-time world champion on the track, has decided to retire from elite-level competition, British Cycling announced on Tuesday.

In a Q&A published by British Cycling, Archibald revealed that a new passion has allowed her the motivation to take the leap to the "real world" of employment.

"I began my first-year training to be a nurse last September, and I've fallen completely in love with the whole thing," Archibald said.

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"When I let my friends and teammates know I was retiring from sport, they assumed it was because I wasn't coping doing both.

"The truth is, though, that there's still a lot of 'student' in 'student nurse'. I've had plenty of free time to train, and most of my classmates have jobs and families and commitments more taxing than mine.

"I really want to stress that the nursing training isn't forcing me into retirement. At the same time, this thing that I'm just enamoured with is making me excited for the future, and that makes this transition less scary."

Archibald, 32, quickly made a name for herself after being scouted by British Cycling in 2013, earning a gold medal in the team pursuit squad at the 2014 UCI Track World Championships - one of seven in her career - and was the first Scottish woman to do so.

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She went on to win three world titles in the team pursuit, two in the Madison and two in the Omnium, as well as 21 European titles and gold in the individual pursuit in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Archibald's first gold at the Olympic Games came in the team pursuit in 2016. She was awarded an MBE for her services to cycling in 2017. In 2021, she added another title in the Madison in Tokyo and won silver in the team pursuit there.

She's had several setbacks during her career: in 2016, she ruptured a ligament in a motorcycle accident and missed the World Championships. In 2022, she suffered a major personal tragedy when her partner, Rab Wardell, suffered a cardiac arrest while in bed and could not be revived.