Scottish Olympian Katie Archibald announces her retirement from top-level sport

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Nursing degree in progress a new passion for two-time Olympic gold medalist

Katie Archibald of Great Britain celebrates victory in the Women&amp;apos;s Omnium Elimination Race during day three of the UCI Track Nations Cup in Glasgow
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Katie Archibald, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and four-time world champion on the track, has decided to retire from elite-level competition, British Cycling announced on Tuesday.

In a Q&A published by British Cycling, Archibald revealed that a new passion has allowed her the motivation to take the leap to the "real world" of employment.

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