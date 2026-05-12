Jonas Vingegaard loses key climbing teammate still struggling with aftereffects of bad Giro d'Italia crash

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Wilco Kelderman abandons the Corsa Rosa before stage to Cosenza after crashing heavily in Bulgaria on stage 2

Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Bart Lemmen of Netherlands and Team Visma | Lease a Bike compete during the 109th Giro d&#039;Italia 2026
Jonas Vingegaard protected by his Visma-Lease a Bike teammates (Image credit: Getty Images)

Giro d'Italia GC favourite Jonas Vingegaard has lost key Visma-Lease a Bike teammate Wilco Kelderman, with the experienced Dutch climber and domestique forced to abandon the race before stage 4.

Kelderman went down hard in the high-speed crash during stage 2 in Bulgaria. He managed to finish the stage and stage 3 to Sofia but has not recovered from his injuries as the Corsa Rosa resumes in the south of Italy.

"Unfortunately, Wilco Kelderman will not start stage 4 of the Giro d’Italia following his crash a couple of days ago, as he is still experiencing lingering effects from the crash," the Visma-Lease a Bike team announced via social media as the team travelled to the start of stage 4 in Catanzaro.

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Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Ådne Holter (Uno-X Mobility), Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) were all injured in the stage 2 crash.