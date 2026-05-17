UCI Gravel World Series: Early sprint clinches Geerike Schreurs victory at The Gralloch while Lukas Pöstlberger crosses the line solo to keep wins rolling

Race Results
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Karolina Migoń and Jenson Young claim runner-up spots after heading out in the early breaks

The roads of The Gralloch, a UCI Gravel World Series race
(Image credit: Red On Sports)

Lukas Pöstlberger (Rose Racing Circle) and Geerike Schreurs (Specialized Off-road) claimed victory at The Gralloch, taking the top spot at the UCI Gravel World Series event in Scotland from among a power-packed field.

The Gralloch 2024 winner Schreurs, who earlier this month was third in The Traka 360, managed to get one up on Karolina Migoń in the run to the line at Gatehouse of Fleet while her PAS Racing teammate Wendy Oosterwoud claimed third over a minute back by holding off Danni Shrosbree (Rapha-Argon 18) through the final charge.

The Traka 200 winner Pöstlberger, on the other hand, crossed the line solo. Pöstlberger escaped early in the race with Jenson Young (Ribble Outliers) and Michael Woods and while there was a solid group in pursuit, they couldn't make the junction so through much of the race it looked to be a three-way battle for the top spot.

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The women's race, similarly. broke up early with Danielle Shrosbree, Migoń and Schreurs out front, though there initially wasn't much of a gap to the riders in the early pursuit which included Alison Jackson (St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93) and Austrian gravel champion Jana Gigele. As a result Wendy Oosterwoud (PAS Normal) managed to link up with the lead three, meaning it was a group of four at around 30km into the race and then at around the halfway point Schreurs and Migoń split off the front.

It was a tactic that worked to perfection, with Schreurs dropping Migoń in the final dash to the line and crossing with a two second margin in the 111 kilometre race with 1,761 metres of vertical ascent.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Women's Elite top 5

Position

Rider

Time

1

Geerike Schreurs

3:33:39

2

Karolina Migoń

+02

3

Wendy Oosterwoud

+1:20

4

Danielle Shrosbree

+1:21

5

Jana Gigele

+10:13

6

Alison Jackson

+10:13

7

Sophie Wright

+17:06

8

Tessa Neefjes

+17:06

9

Grace Inglis

+17:07

10

Elizabeth Hermolle

+17:09

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Men's Elite top 5

Position

Rider

Time

1

Lukas Postleberger

3:03:32

2

Jenson Young

+1:18

3

Niels Vandeputte

+2:32

4

Tobias Kongstad

+2:33

5

Benjamin Perry

+2:34

6

Tom Martin

+2:37

7

Michael Woods

+2:53

8

Jeremy Presbury

+3:57

9

Connor Sens

+6:00

10

Ide Schelling

+6:00

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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