'I've never really lost the good feeling' – Marion Bunel carries Vuelta podium form into Giro d'Italia Women as replacement for injured Marianne Vos

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21-year-old French climbing star to co-lead in Italy alongside Femke de Vries

NAVA, SPAIN - MAY 08: Marion Bunel of France and Team Visma | Lease a Bike crosses the finish line during the 12th La Vuelta Femenina 2026, Stage 6 a 106.5km stage from Gijon / Xixon to Les Praeres. Nava 738m / #UCIWWT / on May 08, 2026 in Nava, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Bunel excelled at the Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fresh off the back of her podium finish at La Vuelta Femenina, 21-year-old Marion Bunel will be back in Grand Tour action at the Giro d'Italia Women from May 30, added to the roster as the replacement for the injured Marianne Vos.

Bunel is quickly realising her potential as a leader at Visma, translating her elite climbing level into results, but she won't be the Dutch team's only GC option in Italy, confirming on Thursday that she would be co-leading with 32-year-old Femke de Vries.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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