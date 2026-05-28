Grasshopper Adventure Series: Samara Sheppard and Cole Davis win debuts at Ukiah Mendo Gravel Epic ahead of Unbound Gravel

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Jen Tavé and Cassius Anderson win overall series titles after fifth round in northern California

The trio of lead women on the final climb (R to L): Samara Sheppard, Flavia Oliveira Parks and Jen Tavé
The trio of lead women on the final climb (R to L): Samara Sheppard, Flavia Oliveira Parks and Jen Tavé (Image credit: Brian Tucker @b.tuckerpics )
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Samara Sheppard and Cole Davis (SpeedStudio-Basso) won the final event of the 2026 Grasshopper Adventure Series, Ukiah Mendo Gravel Epic on May 24. Both won on debut rides in the off-road northern California series, and fine-tuned techniques the weekend prior to Unbound Gravel 200 in Kansas.

With third place finishes at Ukiah Mendo, Jen Tavé (SpeedBlock-Terún Pro Cycling) and Cassius Anderson (Marin Service Course) secured the overall titles for elite divisions in the five-race Grasshopper Series.

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Elite Women

Pos.

Rider

Time

1

Samara Sheppard

4:25:54

2

Flavia Oliveira Parks

+3:49

3

Jen Tave

+10:01

4

Rachel Cohen

+28:22

5

Caroline Dezendorf

+1:31:34

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Elite Men

Pos

Rider

Time

1

Cole Davis

3:50:34

2

Kyle Ward

+4:40

3

Cassius Anderson

+10:38

4

Aaron Leopold

+10:38

5

Matthew Saldana

+11:10

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Elite Women

Pos

Rider

Points

1

Jen Tave

217

2

Larissa Connors

154

3

Melanie Wong

134

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Elite Men

Pos

Rider

Points

1

Cassius Anderson

182

2

Ben Herken

165

3

RJ Marsan

151

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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