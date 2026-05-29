Multiple facial fractures and broken shoulder for Angliru stage winner Petra Stiasny after training crash

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Swiss rider undergoes jaw surgery after nasty crash

L&amp;apos;ANGLIRU, SPAIN - MAY 09: Stage winner Petra Stiasny of Switzerland and Team Human Powered Health attacks in the breakaway during the 12th La Vuelta Femenina 2026, Stage 7 a 132.9km stage from Pola de Laviana to L&amp;apos;Angliru 1555m / #UCIWWT / on May 09, 2026 in Pola de Laviana, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Less than a month after taking the biggest win of her career atop the Angliru, Petra Stiasny (Human Powered Health) has suffered several nasty injuries after a crash in training.

Posting a photo from her hospital bed to Instagram, the Swiss rider revealed that she had suffered double fractures to her jaw, as well as injuries to her ear canal and shoulder, which required surgery.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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