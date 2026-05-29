Multiple facial fractures and broken shoulder for Angliru stage winner Petra Stiasny after training crash

Less than a month after taking the biggest win of her career atop the Angliru, Petra Stiasny (Human Powered Health) has suffered several nasty injuries after a crash in training.

Posting a photo from her hospital bed to Instagram, the Swiss rider revealed that she had suffered double fractures to her jaw, as well as injuries to her ear canal and shoulder, which required surgery.

"Medical update from my side: last Monday I had a heavy crash in training. It left me with a double fracture in the jaw, fracture in the ear tunnel and a fracture in the shoulder. Luckily, I could get finally surgery on the jaw today," she wrote.

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The 24-year-old did not reveal how the crash had happened but it appears like her face and side took the brunt of the impact. She had already had to abandon her first race since La Vuelta at Itzulia Women after injuring her elbow in a crash.

It is not clear how long Stiasny may be out of action for as she recovers from complex injuries. Her team Human Powered Health have not put out any of their own communication, but commented "We’re all with you Petra, our fighter" on her post.

"The way back will be long but I will come back stronger," Stiasny said. "Meanwhile every recipe for soups or smoothies is more than welcome. Thanks to my family and friends for the support."

She finished her post with "Si te caes, te levantas, y mucho mas fuerte!!" meaning 'If you fall, you get back up, and come back stronger'.

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A pro since 2021, diminutive climber Stiasny took the biggest result of her career at the start of this month when she ascended to victory atop the Alto de l'Angliru to win the Queen stage of La Vuelta Femenina.

Speaking about the fearsome climb, she said: "When I arrive at the Angliru, I feel free. I feel in my place, my happy place. This is my kind of climb."

She had a tougher remainder of May with DNSs at both the Vuelta a Burgos and Itzulia, and now faces a recovery from nasty injuries, but has still made an important name for herself as one of the peloton's purest climbers.