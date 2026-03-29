Bradyn Lange and Larissa Hartog claim victories at The Hills Gravel

Canyon x DT Swiss All-Terrain Racing riders Larissa Hartog and Bradyn Lange claimed respective solo victories in the elite women's and elite men's categories at The Hills Gravel, the second round of the Gravel Earth Series held in Susegana (Treviso), Italy.

The races covered 124km and wound through the scenic Prosecco vineyards, featuring 1,915 metres of elevation gain

In the women's race, Hartog, from the Netherlands, crossed the line with a winning time of 5:01:45, which was 1:42 ahead of European Champion from Italy Erica Magnaldi (UAE Team ADQ), while Switzerland’s Elena Hartmann completed the podium in third place on the day at 1:48 back..

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"Following an incredible win earlier, Larissa Hartog ran away with it in the women’s race – making it two from two today for Canyon x DT Swiss All-Terrain Racing. What a statement," her team posted to Instagram after the race.

In the elite men's race held earlier that day, Hartog's teammate Lange, from the USA, took the victory after a 40km solo breakaway, crossing the line with a winning time of 4:21:10, which was 11 seconds ahead of runner-up Czech Petr Vakoc (SK Velo Praha) and 33 seconds ahead of third-placed Célestin Guillon (Gravel Nation).

"After a gutsy 40km solo breakaway, Bradyn Lange, takes the win at The Hills Gravel – securing our first ever victory. A huge ride for a huge moment," his team Canyon x DT Swiss All-Terrain Racing posted to Instagram on Saturday.

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Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Elite Women Position Name (country) Time 1 Larissa Hartog (Netherlands) 5:01:45 2 Erica Magnaldi (Italy) 0:01:42 3 Elena Hartmann (Switzerland) 0:01:48

Swipe to scroll horizontally Elite Men Position Name (country) Time 1 Bradyn Lange (USA) 4:21:10 2 Petr Vakoc (Czech Republic) 0:00:11 3 Célestin Guillon (France) 0:00:33