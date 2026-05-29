Boucles de la Mayenne: Olav Kooij nets first win with Decathlon CMA CGM on stage 1

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Johansen remains race leader after prologue win

Press image of Olav Kooij riding
Olav Kooij's press photo (Image credit: P.Ballet/A.Broadway)
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Olav Kooij (Decathlon CMA CGM) claimed a huge victory on stage 1 of the Boucles de la Mayenne, sprinting clear to claim his first win on only his second day of racing in 2026.

A stage of the small four-day French race is hardly the biggest race on Kooij's palmarès, but given where he's come from this season, it might be among the most important.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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