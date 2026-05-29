Unbound clash sees several top names missing from Australian Gravel Championships, but Tiffany Cromwell and Mark O'Brien set to defend titles

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Racing once again set to unfold at South Australia's Ponderosa Pines, with separate day of racing for elite women and elite men

Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) and Mark O&#039;Brien (Trappist) clinch the 2025 title at the AusCycling Gravel National Championships in South Australia at Ponderosa Pines
Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) and Mark O'Brien (Trappist) clinch the 2025 title at the AusCycling Gravel National Championships in South Australia at Ponderosa Pines (Image credit: James Raison / AusCycling)

The AusCycling National Gravel Championships is set to unfold in South Australia this weekend, positioned in a slot in the calendar which means some of Australia's more decorated gravel cyclists have had to make a difficult choice this year – race the world's most revered gravel event, Unbound, or chase the green and gold stripes.

Defending champions Mark O'Brien and Tiffany Cromwell – a repeat winner at Unbound 100 – will be lining up in Ponderosa Pines this weekend, though 2024 victors Courtney Sherwell and Brendan Johnston – who just added another UCI Gravel World Series victory to his tally at SEVEN in Nannup earlier this month – will both be in Kansas.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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