Giro d'Italia: Sepp Kuss triumphant on queen stage as Jonas Vingegaard lives up to promise

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Arensman slips out of podium position, overtaken by Hindley after losing contact on final climb

Sepp Kuss celebrates atop the final climb
Sepp Kuss wins stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Star US climber Sepp Kuss completed the set of Grand Tour stage wins with victory on an epic queen stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia in the Dolomites, continuing Visma-Lease a Bike's total domination of the 2026 edition.

Adding to his two wins from the Vuelta and one from the Tour, Kuss was part of a 26-rider breakaway that moved away on the first categorised climb of the brutal day, but had to bide his time before catching and attacking away from Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) on the Piani di Pezzè summit finish.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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