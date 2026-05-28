Boucles de la Mayenne: Julius Johansen powers to prologue victory

Julius Johansen gave UAE Team Emirates-XRG their 34th victory of 2026 in the 5.4-kilometre prologue of the Boucles de la Mayenne.

The Danish rider defeated under-23 time trial world champion Jakob Söderqvist (Lidl-Trek) by just over one second, averaging over 49kph for the test.

Oscar Chamberlain (Decathlon CMA CGM) narrowly edged out early starter Benoît Cosnefroy (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) for third, 6.06 seconds behind Johansen and just 0.6 ahead of the Frenchman.

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The Boucles de la Mayenne, a ProSeries event, continues with a flat 172.4 kilometre stage from Saint-Berthevin to Château-Gontier-sur-Mayenne on Friday, with sprinters Olav Kooij (Decathlon), Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike), Ethan Hayter (Soudal-Quickstep) and Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) expected to feature in the finale.

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