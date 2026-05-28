Boucles de la Mayenne: Julius Johansen powers to prologue victory

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Jakob Söderqvist, Oscar Chamberlain round out stage podium

Julius Johansen during the Tour de Pologne time trial in 2025
Julius Johansen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Julius Johansen gave UAE Team Emirates-XRG their 34th victory of 2026 in the 5.4-kilometre prologue of the Boucles de la Mayenne.

The Danish rider defeated under-23 time trial world champion Jakob Söderqvist (Lidl-Trek) by just over one second, averaging over 49kph for the test.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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