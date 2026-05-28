Boucles de la Mayenne: Julius Johansen powers to prologue victory
Jakob Söderqvist, Oscar Chamberlain round out stage podium
Julius Johansen gave UAE Team Emirates-XRG their 34th victory of 2026 in the 5.4-kilometre prologue of the Boucles de la Mayenne.
The Danish rider defeated under-23 time trial world champion Jakob Söderqvist (Lidl-Trek) by just over one second, averaging over 49kph for the test.
Oscar Chamberlain (Decathlon CMA CGM) narrowly edged out early starter Benoît Cosnefroy (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) for third, 6.06 seconds behind Johansen and just 0.6 ahead of the Frenchman.
The Boucles de la Mayenne, a ProSeries event, continues with a flat 172.4 kilometre stage from Saint-Berthevin to Château-Gontier-sur-Mayenne on Friday, with sprinters Olav Kooij (Decathlon), Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike), Ethan Hayter (Soudal-Quickstep) and Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) expected to feature in the finale.
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Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.
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