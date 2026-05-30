'Into the unknown' – Michael Woods steps into first Unbound with finishing as primary goal but top 10 would be 'super cool'

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Former road professional says the 200+ mile event will 'be a big test of endurance but you never know – hopefully I can do well'

Michael Woods racing at UCI Gravel World Series event The Gralloch, where he came seventh
Michael Woods racing at UCI Gravel World Series event The Gralloch, where he came seventh (Image credit: Red On Sports / The Gralloch)

This time last year Michael Woods was preparing to race his final Tour de France, but despite now being retired from professional road racing he certainly isn't putting his feet up this year either. The Canadian is embracing a new test, racing more than 200 miles across the Flint Hills of Kansas at Unbound Gravel.

"I raced pro for ten years on the road but I've been following the sport of gravel for a long time now and I've always been really interested in it, and this is the biggest gravel event in the world so that's why I'm here," Woods told Cyclingnews in Emporia ahead of taking to the start line on Saturday. "I want to see what it's all about, test myself.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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