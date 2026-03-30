UCI Gravel World Series: Nicole Frain and Mads Würtz Schmidt drop rivals for solo wins at 114 Gravel Race

Mads Würtz Schmidt (Denmark) rode in his European Gravel champion's jersey to an emphatic win at 114 Gravel Race, a route that links Portugal and Spain

Nicole Frain (Factor Racing) and Mads Würtz Schmidt (Specialized Off-road) won the 114 Gravel Race with solo victories on Saturday, taking out the UCI Gravel World Series race which crossed the border from Portugal to Spain.

The 137km course was mainly flat, with added climbing from the year before on the Portuguese side. After crossing the border at 37km into the race, it was a flat run to the line, though not an easy one between headwinds and bumpy sand sections.

In the men's elite category, Würtz Schmidt set the best time at Würtz Schmidt. Daan Soete (Ridley Racing) was second, 7:41 off the pace. Lawrence Naesen (Orbea/Pedal Mafia) was third, 9:12 back, just ahead of Ribble Outliers duo Jenson Young and Ben Thomas.

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Würtz Schmidt kept his rivals at bay by taking off early in the race, his second win in the series after Santa Vall.

"I got away solo after 20, 25km and then just put my head down and pushed with everything I had so I could go away and take the win," said Würtz Schmidt in an interview posted by race organisers on social media.

It was Frain's second UCI Gravel World series win, taking the victory at Turnhout Gravel last week, posting a time of 4:10:07. Romy Kasper (PAS Racing) came second at 1:27 back in the elite women's category across Elvas in Portugal and the Extremadura region in Spain, while Sophie Wright (Ribble Outliers) was third, 6:57 back.

The women had a dedicated start but became caught up with the age group men in the later stages. The three leading women were all among a group together at one point, then Wright lost contact leaving Kasper and Frain, who took off at about 60km to go.

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"I like The Hills, that last 30-odd kilometres with the long straights and the headwinds was mentally really tough but that's also what makes the race special," said Frain in an interview on the race social media.

The event was one of two qualifiers for the UCI Gravel World Championships held through last weekend, with Vuelta Altas Cumbres Gravel delivering the first event of the series in Argentina.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Elite women top 10 Pos. Rider (Team) Time Behind 1 Nicole Frain (Factor Racing Team) 4:10:07 2 Romy Kasper (PAS Racing) +1:27 3 Sophie Wright (Ribble Outliers) +6:57 4 Basia Borowiecka (TKK Pacific Torun / Nestle Fitness) +11:53 5 Lucía González Blanco (NESTA - MMR cycling team) +13:35 6 Tessa Neefjes (Liv Racing Collective) +14:58 7 Natalia Fischer (Extremadura-Ecopilas) +19:48 8 Varvara Fasoi (Kronos Nikaias) +24:03 9 Madeleine Nutt (Lauf/Q36.5/Panaracer) +24:11 10 Elisa Caldas (ODL Team Kiwi Atlantico Craega) +29:26