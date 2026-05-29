Bretagne Ladies Tour: Speedskater Sandrine Tas takes first pro cycling victory on stage 1

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Belgian beats former world champion Dideriksen to take race lead

Sandrine Tas on the stage at Fleche Wallonne
Sandrine Tas (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Olympic speed skater Sandrine Tas (Lotto Intermarché Ladies) sprinted to victory and into the first race lead on stage 1 of the Bretagne Ladies Tour in Plouay.

After a punchy day, the opening stage came down to a group sprint, with Belgium's Tas proving fastest. She beat former world champion Amalie Dideriksen (Cofidis) into second, whilst Hélène Hesters took third for Liv AlUla Jayco Women's Continental Team.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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