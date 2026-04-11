Geerike Schreurs and Mads Würtz Schmidt solo to victory at the Gravel Desert in Spain

Specialized Off-road team riders Geerike Schreurs and Mads Würtz Schmidt each claimed a dominant solo victory in the elite women's and elite men's categories at Gravel Desert by The Traka, the third event in the Gravel Earth Series in Grañén (Huesca), Spain.

The racers faced a 167km route with 1,500 metres of elevation gain in the Aragonese desert, defined by fast tracks, endless horizons and constant exposure to wind and terrain conditions. Cloudy conditions that prevented the region’s usual extreme heat, riders enjoyed ideal racing conditions.

In the women’s race, Schreurs finished with a time of 5:12:51 and building a clear advantage of 5:58 over second-place Axelle Dubau-Prevot (Education First-Oatly). Crossing the line one minute later, Hanne Van Loock (Reverb Cycling 3T) rounded out the podium.

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Geerike Schreurs wins 2026 Gravel Desert (Image credit: ©gravel.desert | ©pericodominguez)

In the men’s race, European Gravel champion Würtz Schmidt claimed the victory with a time of 4:21:32, his second in the GES after the overall victory at a muddy edition of Santa Vall earlier year. Crossing the line 5:21 later, Hugo Drechou claimed second by outsprinting Celestin Guillon (Gravel Nation), who was third.

In its second edition, the race, previously known as Monegros Desert Festival, moved from July to April in the calendar.

Mads Würtz Schmidt on his way to taking a solo victory at the 2026 Gravel Desert (Image credit: ©gravel.desert | ©pericodominguez)

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Elite women Top 10 Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Specialized Off Road 05:12:51 2 Axelle Dubau-Prevot (Fra) EF Education-Oatly 0:05:58 3 Hanne Van Loock (Bel) Reverb Cycling 3T 0:06:58 4 Sophie Wright (GBr) 0:16:51 5 Cassia Boglio (Aus) Megamo Gravel Racing 0:17:18 6 Kaitlyn Rauwerda (Can) Castelli Sog 0:17:33 7 Elena Dušková (Cze) Reverb Cycling 0:22:48 8 Mie Nordlund Pedersen (Den) Reverb Cycling 0:34:38 9 Lucy Hempstead (Can) Megamo Gravel Racing 0:34:41 10 Anuchi Gago (Spa) Factor Racing 0:41:02

Swipe to scroll horizontally Elite men Top 10 Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Specialized Off-Road 04:21:32 2 Hugo Drechou (Fra) 0:05:12 3 Celestin Guillon (Fra) Gravel Nation 0:05:14 4 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Factor Racing 0:06:59 5 Mattia De Marchi (Ita) The Grip 0:10:36 6 Lars Loohuis (Ned) Beyond The Kom 0:15:11 7 Aaron Van Der Beken (Bel) 0:15:11 8 Benjamin Perry (Can) Guava X Castelli... 0:15:13 9 Alex Martin Gutierrez (Spa) Swatt Club 0:15:15 10 Chad Haga (USA) Felt Racing 0:15:17