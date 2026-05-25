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Demi Vollering and Elisa Longo Borghini set to do battle, but super strong rivals could surprise them – Analysing the contenders for the Giro d'Italia Women

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Two names headline our list, but this year's strong Giro field could see one of the most exciting GC battles in recent memory

Collage image of Marion Bunel, Elisa Longo Borghini and Demi Vollering
Some of the riders who will be in contention for pink (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The Spanish stage racing block has only just wrapped up, but the Women's WorldTour quickly resumes with the second biggest stage race of the year, the Giro d'Italia Women, which starts Saturday, May 30 and continues through to Sunday, June 7.

This year, the nine-stage Giro has moved from July to June, finally put an end to its unfortunate clash with the men's Tour de France, and instead tacking onto the end of the men's Giro to make a four-week festival of Italian Grand Tour racing.

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