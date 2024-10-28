UCI Gravel World Series: Winning return for Brendan Johnston at Gravelista while Talia Appleton breaks through

By
published

Tasman Nankervis and Courtney Sherwell runners up in Seymour, Australia at second World Championship qualifiers for 2025

Brendan Johnston (Giant) at Big Sugar Gravel, the final round of the Life Time Grand Prix where he raced on October 19 before returning to Australia to race Gravelista
Brendan Johnston (Giant) at Big Sugar Gravel, the final round of the Life Time Grand Prix where he raced on October 19 before returning to Australia to race Gravelista (Image credit: Life Time / Taylor Chase)

Brendan Johnston has quickly made his mark in Australia on return from the United States, where he came fourth overall in the Life Time Grand Prix, winning the elite men's category at the Gravelista round of the UCI Gravel World Series held in Seymour on Sunday.

The Giant rider also swept the other Australian round of the series, SEVEN in Western Australia, earlier in 2024.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite men top 10
Pos.RiderTime
1Brendan Johnston03:37:49
2Tasman Nankervis+00:00:44
3Luke Burns+00:04:48
4Tom Chester+00:05:14
5Joel Green+00:05:15
6Mark O'Brien+00:05:19
7Brent Rees+00:06:47
8Brendon Davids+00:10:27
9Declan Irvine+00:10:28
10Keelan Hale+00:12:38
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite women top 10
Pos.RiderTime
1Talia Appleton04:05:50
2Courtney Sherwell+00:10:44
3Cassia Boglio+00:12:54
4Emma Viotto+00:14:10
5Gina Ricardo+00:17:29
6Tara Neyland+00:19:15
7Brianna Samuhel+00:26:23
8Angie Gates+00:26:46
9Sophie Byrne+00:34:53
10Gemma Mollenhauer+00:58:13
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

Latest on Cyclingnews